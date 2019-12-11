‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright Reveals Whether She’s Really Pregnant: ‘I’m Super Excited’

Married Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright will likely be giving fans the first ‘Vanderpump Rules’ baby. She gives us an update on if she’s already expecting.

After Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor, 40, and Brittany Cartwright, 30 tied the knot in a romantic June of 2019 ceremony, there’s a good chance they’ll produce the show’s first offspring. Brittany says they’re already trying and 2020 could be their year! HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY to the Kentucky beauty and she tells us that, “I feel like I always say this answer, but it’s almost, it’s like the sense of family that I know that we’re together, and that we’re going to try for a family eventually, and that we’re starting something, it’s really cool.”

“I mean we’re in the process, yeah, I’m super excited,” she says of the fact that she and Jax are actively working on having a baby. She stresses that she “hopes” to have a baby in 2020 but that, “I’m not pregnant yet, I’ll say it again.” Brittany and Jax will make the absolutely cutest parents when the time comes.

Brittany dieted down for her wedding, and now she’s letting some of the weight come back for when she’s in a family way. But she tells us it can be stressful because now it’s causing so many pregnancy rumors. “Oh man, so you diet, you diet, you diet, you diet for a wedding, you lose a bunch of weight, you’re so stressed, you’re so excited, you can’t wait, and you’re working out so hard. And then after the wedding you might gain some, and then all of a sudden you’re pregnant. Which I know people are stoked, super excited for if we do become pregnant. I am too. But sometimes you just gain weight,” she explains.

As for the photos that have fans speculating that she’s expecting, Brittany explains, “I just try to be like, ‘Okay, that’s an unflattering photo. I know I can get my angles right and I’ll be okay.’ I just have to think of it like that.” She also says that “I know people are excited. It can hurt your feelings, of course, if you’re feeling down on yourself, but I always try to stay as positive as I can.”