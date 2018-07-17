Brittany Cartwright’s Weight Loss Secret: How She Lost Over 25lbs & ‘Feels Sexy Again’

Who said you can only make resolutions on New Year’s Eve?! Brittany Cartwright vowed to shed some pounds after her engagement to Jax Taylor, and she’s sticking to it. Here’s how!

Brittany Cartwright is 25 pounds lighter! The 29-year-old Vanderpump Rules star has undergone a major weight loss transformation, and it’s all in preparation for her upcoming wedding with Jax Taylor. “When Brittany moved from Kentucky to Los Angeles, she was in the honeymoon phase with Jax. She got very comfortable in her love and relationship, and then kind of just stopped working out. They were eating out more, and she was drinking a lot, which is how she gained all the weight,” a source close to Brittany tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“Finally, she got to a point where she was tired of not feeling like herself and decided to make the change. Once she said yes to Jax and they got engaged, Brittany became more determined than ever to lose the weight once and for all,” our insider continued. There’s no denying Brittany’s weight loss as the proof is in the pictures!

As we previously reported, Brittany took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie of herself in an orange string bikini while on vacation in Palm Springs on July 15. She looked absolutely incredible in the swimsuit as it showed off her perfectly toned abs.

“She began working hard so that she can look and feel great on her wedding day,” the source added. “She began a tough workout regimen including interval training with lots of jogging, springs, running back and forth and switching to floor weights in between. She has been eating healthier, cutting out a lot of the extra alcohol too, and it has worked. She has lost a ton of weight really fast. She looks great, feels sexy again, and can’t wait to show off her new skinny curves on her wedding day,” the insider said. Keep up the good work Brittany!