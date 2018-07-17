‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright Flaunts 25-Lb. Weight Loss In Bikini Selfie– Before & After Pic

Brittany Cartwright has shed some serious pounds! The Bravo star flaunted her incredible weight loss transformation by sharing a sexy bikini pic from her Palms Springs vacation!

It’s Brittany Cartwright, 29, like you’ve never seen her before! These days, the Vanderpump Rules star is looking totally different, and it’s all thanks to diet and exercise, according to the Daily Mail. Brittany told the outlet she’s been working out “a lot,” and has lost a whopping “20 to 25 pounds.” So, when she and her fiancé Jax Taylor took a trip to Palm Springs on July 15, Brittany did not hesitate showing off her incredible transformation. Before heading to the pool, Brittany took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie of herself wearing nothing but an orange string bikini.

Not only did the hot flick show off her incredibly toned stomach, but her legs look incredible as well! “I’ve been trying out different boot camps because I feel that classes are a lot better for me than just going to the gym and trying to work out myself,” Brittany explained. But, that’s not all she’s done. “I had a kybella shot in my neck and it basically helps dissolve the fat,” Brittany continued. “We were just messing around and I was like ‘do you have anything for double chins’ and they were like ‘actually we do,’ so they let me try it and I think it works great.”

Nevertheless, we couldn’t be happier for Brittany as we’re sure her transformation is in preparation for her upcoming wedding. As we previously reported, Jax popped the question to Brittany on June 7. “Omg omg!!!!!!! We are ENGAGED!” Brittany captioned an Instagram of her enormous rock!

“What a way to start our summer and season 7!! I am so happy, so in love, and so beyond excited for this next chapter of our lives! I can’t wait for all of you to see how he proposed. I am the happiest girl ever now. Love can win,” Brittany continued. How sweet!