‘Floribama Shore’: Mattie Reveals Why She Fell For Jeremiah & Admits They Had Major ‘Chemistry’

Mattie and Jeremiah’s relationship is heating up on ‘Floribama Shore,’ and we got EXCLUSIVE scoop from Mattie herself about the hot and heavy budding romance!

After weeks of sexual tension, Mattie Breaux and Jeremiah Buoni went home together at the end of the Jan. 16 episode of Floribama Shore, and viewers are anxiously waiting to see if their flirty night out turns into something more. “I had no intentions of going into this house and having chemistry with anyone,” Mattie admitted to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.”But with Jeremiah…we were both into fitness, and I really liked that aspect of him.” The pair also formed a close connection during Jeremiah’s fight with Gus Smyrnios — even though Mattie and Gus were friends first, she stayed neutral during the argument, and supported Jeremiah when he felt ostracized from the rest of the house.

“Jeremiah and I grew a lot closer because of everything going on with Gus,” Mattie explained. “I really liked that he was able to be so open with me and comfortable telling me about his feelings. So many guys from the south are so hardcore, and they won’t open up like that. I felt very comfortable talking with him. He really intrigued me. So, he’s not normally the type I would go for, but there was definitely chemistry.”

Of course, Mattie’s pal, Gus, was hesitant about her hooking up with his nemesis at first (the guys made up during the most recent episode). However, Mattie didn’t let this influence her decision to pursue Jeremiah. “I’m always up for opinions, but I’m also a grown a** woman,” she said. “I was open to hearing everyone out, but I’ve seen it all, so I just kind of do my own thing. I do take caution, though. Gus was like…this is how how he is and this is what he puts on, but let me tell you some stories. So I heard him out. I spoke with Aimee [Hall], Nilsa [Prowant] and Codi [Butts]. I kept that all in the back of my mind, but I also just wanted to be open to new things. I don’t really date or do anything like that because I don’t usually allow people in. So I’m like…I’m just going to let him in.”

🎶 Jeremiah, Mattie sitting in a tree! K-I-S-S-I-N-G-! 🎶 Don't miss a brand episode of #MTVFloribamaShore TOMORROW at 8/7c on @mtv! ☀️ pic.twitter.com/ZGyBfKKmfY — MTV Floribama Shore (@FloribamaShore) January 22, 2020

Mattie admitted that she had a “fun summer” with Jeremiah, but teased that viewers will have to “keep watching” to see how things progress between them. Floribama Shore airs Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.