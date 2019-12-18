‘Floribama Shore’ Preview: Jeremiah Bursts Into Tears As He Explodes On Gus During Wild Fight

Jeremiah and Gus come to intense blows in this EXCLUSIVE preview from the upcoming episode of ‘Floribama Shore’ — and it results in Jeremiah having a full-on meltdown.

The bromance between Jeremiah Buoni and Gus Smyrnios is falling apart on season three of Floribama Shore. Last week’s episode ended with the two getting heated when Jeremiah sided with Nilsa Prowant’s hookup, Cole, during an argument he was having with Gus. However, things only get worse during the Dec. 19 episode, and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek. In the clip, Gus is left reeling inside the house, while Jeremiah steps outside to check on how Cole is doing.

“Gus is genuinely upset because Jeremiah went out to console this stranger,” Codi Butts explains. “You preach to us like you’re our family and have our back or whatever — well don’t check on this motherf***er. Check on [Gus] first. He should be your first priority.” When Gus catches wind of the two guys hanging out outside, he storms out of the house to approach them. “I’ll f***ing kill you motherf***er,” he screams. “I’ll beat your godd*** a** right now! I’ll f*** that motherf***er, too! I’m talking to you — THAT shirtless motherf***er!”

Of the two guys, Jeremiah is the only one who’s shirtless, and when he realizes that Gus is talking about him, he flips out. “You’re talking to ME!?” he yells. “Bring it, b***h. I’m f***ing right here. F***ing bring it, Gus! Bring it.” Gus is being held back and not responding at this point, but Jeremiah continues to explode. He turns fully red in the face and even starts hysterically crying.

“I’ve been there for him!” Jeremiah rants. “I’ve f***ing stood up for him. What the f***?! I treated that motherf***er like a brother!” At that point, Jeremiah seems to almost start having a panic attack, as he begins breathing quickly and heavily. Finally, someone from behind the scenes steps in to attempt and calm him down and bring him away from the situation.” We’ll see how this all plays out during the next episode of Floribama Shore, which airs on Dec. 18 at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.