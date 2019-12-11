‘Floribama Shore’ Preview: Gus Gets Heated & Prepares To Fight The Guy Nilsa Wants To Hook Up With

Nilsa brings a boy home on the upcoming episode of ‘Floribama Shore,’ but he quickly gets off on the wrong foot with her ex, Gus, in this EXCLUSIVE preview of what’s to come!

Gus Smyrnios may be newly single on Floribama Shore, but that doesn’t mean he’s jumping right back into the arms of his former hookup, Nilsa Prowant! In this EXCLUSIVE clip from the Dec. 12 episode, Gus and Nilsa both bring potential hookups back to the house after a night out, but things don’t go over so well for the dude who Nilsa wants to ‘hunch.’ Everything is going great at first, as the group gathers around the kitchen table to chow down on some late night pizza, but Nilsa’s guy, Cole, quickly makes a comment that rubs Gus the wrong way.

“That’s one thing in Florida, bro, that you don’t see,” Cole says. “Florida dudes are straight garbage!” Gus is from Florida, so he takes offense to the statement. “Oh what the f*** you gonna talk about Florida boys for?” he asks. “I’m Florida born and raised, and I’m a straight man. I don’t know what the f*** you’re talking about.” The guys continue to go back and forth, with Cole insisting, “The majority of boys in Florida have put out the worst reputation.”

In a confessional, Gus explains why he’s getting so heated. “I’m a little big in shock right now that someone would have the audacity to come into somebody’s house…in Florida…and tell them that Florida boy’s ain’t shit,” he admits. As the fight continues verbally, Nilsa tries to interject and calm things down, but nothing can stop the guys from going at each other.

Eventually, Cole asks Gus, “Why don’t you stand the f*** up?!” and Gus does not hesitate. He jumps out of his seat and charges for Cole, which is where the clip cuts off. It looks like we’ll have to wait and see what happens between these two when the next episode of Floribama Shore airs on Dec. 12 at 8:00 p.m. on MTV!