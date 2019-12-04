‘Floribama Shore’ Preview: Gus Gets Flirty With A New Girl On Wild Night Out After Drama With His GF

Gus breaks up with his girlfriend on this week’s episode of ‘Floribama Shore,’ and in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the episode, he wastes NO time moving on!

“I called it off,” Gus Smyrnios says in the preview for the Dec. 5 episode of Floribama Shore, regarding his relationship with his girlfriend, Lisa. The two had been having lots of relationship trouble from the moment Gus moved into the beach house for the summer, and he finally decided that enough was enough. However, it won’t be long before he finds someone new to clean up the pieces — and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at Gus getting flirty with a brand new woman in the upcoming episode.

In the clip, Gus is sitting outside the bar when he’s approached by a gorgeous woman, who lets him know that Kirk Medas is the one who sent her over. “So, I’m sitting on this curb with Aimee [Hall], and out comes Kirk, hand-delivering a girl right into my lap,” Gus boasts. “At this point, Kirk’s the best wingman you could ask for. I didn’t even have to do anything!” Gus and his new girl make some small talk, and she eventually convinces him to come back inside and take shots with her. “I’ll never say no to a shot, to be honest,” Gus admits. Oh, it’s on!

“I’ve been flirting with this bartender named Brooke,” Gus explains in a confessional. “I’ve never been able to say no to a pretty lady, so if she wants me to come take a shot with her, of course I’m going to come take a shot with her!” Well, one shot turns into several more, and it’s not long before Gus and Brooke are tearing up the dance floor.

We’ll have to wait and see if this flirtation leads anywhere, but either way, it’s clear that Gus is fully moving on from his breakup. Floribama Shore‘s next episode airs on Dec. 5 at 8:00 p.m. on MTV!