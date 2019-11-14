‘Floribama Shore’: Nilsa Reveals Where She Stands With Gus & His GF In Season 3 — It’s ‘Different’

Gus has a girlfriend on season three of ‘Floribama Shore,’ which means no more late night hookups with Nilsa…right? Nilsa teased how things will play out with this love triangle in our EXCLUSIVE interview!

Nilsa Prowant and Gus Smyrnios attempted a friends with benefits relationship during season two of Floribama Shore, but things will be very different when season three premieres on Nov. 14 — because Gus has a girlfriend now! And, yes, things WILL be awkward for Gilsa at first. “I tried to reach out to Gus multiple times [before filming] and he actually never responded to me because his girlfriend at the time blocked me on his social media, would not let him text me back, would not let him return my phone calls, or anything,” Nilsa told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “We didn’t get a chance to discuss that. So, coming into the house, I felt like I was going to have to walk on eggshells because his girlfriend didn’t like me. It’s going to be awkward because…I’m not going anywhere!”

Nilsa explained that she did her best not to make Gus feel “uncomfortable” once they were living together again. However, she admitted that it was hard because they “never even had a conversation” about how things were going to be. The ‘love triangle’ situation will certainly provide a much different dynamic this season, and Nilsa teased what fans can expect. “I think that you guys get to see ‘Gilsa’ in a new light and a new relationship,” she explained. “I’m really excited for that because the Gilsa trainwreck is now something different — the relationship is something different.”

Don’t expect a lack of drama, though! In fact, Nilsa revealed that her situation with Gus is one of the main sources of drama in season three. “There’s always some drama following Gilsa!” she joked. However, in the end, Nilsa feels confident that she learned an important lesson from how things went down between her and Gus, and she looks back on their past in a positive way.

“[Season two] was really hard to watch,” Nilsa admitted.”I think there was a couple times where I actually would watch it and cry for myself. This guy clearly does not want anything to do with [me]. Why am [I] still chasing him? [I] do not deserve that. I feel like if no guy is going to treat me like a queen, then I need to keep it moving. I wish that I would have done things differently because if I wasn’t sitting there throwing myself at him and just came from, like, a friendship standpoint, maybe things would have been different.”

This isn’t the only relationship that will be explored during season three, though — we’ll also see more from Codi Butts and Candace Rice! The housemates started getting flirty — and even went on a date — after Candace broke up with her boyfriend during season two, and Codi is still crushing on Candace in season three. “You’ll definitely see from the first episode that we tried to kind of maybe pursue it and then you’ll see what happens and how it plays out the rest of the season,” Codi explained. “I think she reciprocates some. You guys will see how it plays out and how we both figure it out and decide what we were going to be.”

Floribama Shore will premiere with back-to-back episodes on Nov. 14 at 8:00 p.m. on MTV. In addition to Nilsa, Gus, Candace and Codi, original cast members, Kirk Medas, Jeremiah Buoni, Kortni Gilson and Aimee Hall will also be returning. Later this season, the cast will add a new addition, as well: Mattie Lynn Breaux from Party Down South and The Challenge!