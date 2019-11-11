‘Floribama Shore’ Cast Reveals Their Relationship Statuses & More In 1st Look At Season 3 Premiere

Ahead of season three of ‘Floribama Shore,’ catch up with the cast members in this EXCLUSIVE first look at the first five minutes of the premiere episode.

The premiere of Floribama Shore is just three days away, and HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY sharing the first five minutes of season three. This season, the cast is heading to St. Petersburg, and as they make the trip to their new vacation spot, they fill viewers in on what’s been going on in their lives. “Leaving Panama City is going to be hard,” Kortni Gilson, who grew up in PCB — the cast’s original vacation spot — admits. “I have a new boyfriend and I’m trying to be the best version of myself that I can be. I’m just going to keep it to the toilet and pee in the toilet because I’m not trying to go to jail for that reason.”

Kortni isn’t the only one booed up, though! “Jeremiah [Buoni] and I have always been single when we’re in the beach house, but things are a little bit different now since I’m in a serious relationship,” Gus Smyrnios reveals. “I’ve been dating this girl named Lisa. She’s cute as all get-out. I think Jeremiah might be a little jealous. I think it’s been five or six months since Jeremiah’s been laid.” Considering Gus has quite a romantic history with fellow cast member, Nilsa Prowant, it will be interesting to see how his new romance affects their relationship.

As for Aimee Hall — she has TWO exciting updates! “Since last summer, I graduated from anger management school,” Aimee shares. “I may not have my diploma from high school, but I have my diploma in anger management, so that counts to something!” She’s also dating a new guy named Dylan. “He’s a felon,” she tells her roommates. “And you all know I love criminals.” Oh, and she also brags about how — ahem — big he is.

Meanwhile, Codi Butts is still trying to shoot his shot with Candace Rice after their flirtation during last season. “Candace is still single, I’m still single,” he says. “I have big heart eyes!” We’ll see how this all shakes out when Floribama Shore returns to MTV with back to back episodes on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 8:00 p.m.!