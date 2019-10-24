‘Floribama Shore’ Teaser: Mattie Lynn Breaux Makes Her Debut In New Look At Season 3

There’s a new party animal joining the crew of ‘Floribama Shore’ — and she makes her debut in this EXCLUSIVE teaser for the show’s upcoming third season!

Mattie Lynn Breaux, who starred on CMT’s Party Down South and competed on The Challenge: War of the Worlds, is coming to Floribama Shore! The 29-year-old was announced as a cast member for season three of the MTV show on Oct. 11, and she makes her first appearance in the EXCLUSIVE new teaser above. Mattie doesn’t show up until the very end, where she’s featured with the rest of the cast — Gus Smyrnios, Nilsa Prowant, Jeremiah Buoni, Codi Butts, Kirk Medas, Kortni Gilson, Aimee Hall and Candace Rice — in a drunken confessional. Although we only get a glimpse of her, she seems to fit right in with the rest of the crazy crew, who all look like they’re having a GREAT time in the clip.

However, as with any season of Floribama Shore, it looks like there will be both ups AND downs as the cast heads to St. Petersburg, Florida. The 30 second trailer features “fouls, fumbles, drama and shenanigans,” and it certainly seems like there will be a lot of ALL four this season! Fans are dying to see what happens with Nilsa and Gus after they attempted a ‘friends with benefits’ relationship last season. However, Gus has a girlfriend now, which is bound to cause some tension. Candace and Codi’s relationship will also be front and center this season, while Aimee and Kortni will navigate their own long distance relationships.

We’ll have to wait and see how Mattie gets introduced to the cast, though, and whether or not she gets involved in any of the drama! Gus was on The Challenge: War of the Worlds with Mattie, so at least we know she’ll come in with (hopefully) one friendly face.

Floribama Shore returns with back-to-back episodes on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.