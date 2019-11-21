‘Floribama Shore’ Preview: Gus Confronts Nilsa For Spreading ‘Nasty Rumors’ About Them Hooking Up

In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the Nov. 21 episode of ‘Floribama Shore,’ the awkwardness between Gus and Nilsa intensifies as he questions her for seemingly starting a rumor that they hooked up (again).

Nilsa Prowant and Gus Smyrnios are working to navigate their friendship on season three of Floribama Shore, but it’s pretty obvious that there’s still some chemistry between them! The pair hooked up for part of season two and even attempted to be friends with benefits, but with Gus having a girlfriend now, things are a bit awkward between them. “Gus and Nilsa say they’re just friends, and that they don’t like each other anymore,” Aimee Hall says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the show’s upcoming episode. “But Gus and Nilsa are always giving each other f*** me eyes. You don’t look at nobody like that that you don’t like. So I’ll give them some alone time.”

The former “lovers” are left standing outside the bar by themselves in the clip, and Nilsa admits in her confessional that things are “so weird” between them. “I know that he has a girlfriend and all this,” she says. “But I still do feel like there’s electricity. I don’t know, it’s weird.” Gus lets Nilsa know that he’ll “always” have her back, but he then uses the alone time to confront her about a rumor being spread about the two of them. Apparently, there was buzz that they had recently hooked up, and he wants it squashed.

“I got you, if you don’t be talking s*** about me,” Gus says. “I hear about a lot of nasty rumors that are being spread about myself. Why are people talking about s*** that didn’t happen? You know what I’m talking about.” In a confessional, he adds, “I want to clear the air when it comes to me and Nilsa and all the nasty rumors about hooking up and whatever. I know in my heart and in my head that nothing happened the whole time.”

Nilsa has a different interpretation of what happened, though. “There was no p in the v,” she confirms to Gus, but he wants more out of her. “There was no NOTHING,” he insists. “I don’t want you to appease m. I want you to tell the truth. I want you to be honest with what you think happened.” So, Nilsa drops the bomb. “We, like, kissed,” she tells him.

The clip ends there, so we’ll have to tune in to see what happens between these two next! Floribama Shore airs on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. on MTV, and Nov. 21 will feature BACK TO BACK episodes.