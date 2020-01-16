‘Floribama Shore’: Mattie Reveals Why She Was ‘Torn’ During Gus & Jeremiah’s Explosive Fight

We caught up with Mattie Lynn Breaux EXCLUSIVELY about what it was like to join ‘Floribama Shore’ for season three. Plus, she opens up about Gus and Jeremiah’s wild fight and why she didn’t take sides.

Mattie Lynn Breaux has been spending time with the Floribama Shore cast during the show’s third season, which means she’s had a front row seat to the drama between former friends, Gus Smyrnios and Jeremiah Buoni. Things exploded between the guys — and even got physical — during a group dinner on the Jan. 2 episode. Afterward, Mattie found herself in a bit of a tough position, since she came into the house as Gus’s friend, but began developing a close relationship with Jeremiah once she arrived.

“It was very difficult [to see them fight],” Mattie told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I didn’t know the full back story. When we were sitting at dinner, Gus was mouthing off, and I’m like…listen, unless you want to stay it to someone’s face, don’t say it. But [the fight] went down when I went to the bathroom. So I was just torn. I know what it’s like to go through something and be by myself [like Jeremiah was], and I don’t want anyone to feel that way. So, my goal was just to be there for Jeremiah, but not throw shade at Gus.”

Mattie, who previously starred on CMT’s Party Down South, started hanging out with the Floribama Shore crew after she visited St. Petersburg for the Pride parade. Gus, who met Mattie on The Challenge: War of the Worlds, invited her to crash at their house during her stay. “I remember driving in the car and waiting for them and my palms were sweating!” she admitted. “Did they think I was just a crazy girl from another reality show!? I was overthinking it. After I met them, they were all dressed up and colorful, and we had such an amazing time.”

At first, though, Mattie was admittedly worried that the girls on the show would be cliquey. “You have women in the real world who can be mean girls, and you have some who are more welcoming and open to new things and changes,” she explained. “Going in, I was only supposed to stay for the weekend. But we ended up hitting it off and when they asked me to stay, I just couldn’t pass up the opportunity! I love St. Pete beach and I love all the [castmates], so why not give it a try?!”

So far, Mattie has hit it off with the entire cast, but she promised that she won’t be afraid to speak her mind if she feels like she needs to. “I’m as real as it gets,” she said. “If I see anything I don’t like, I’m not just going to push it to the side like it didn’t matter. I speak my truth. I believe in myself and how I feel. I may or may not say some things [as the show goes on]. You’ll have to stay tuned!” Floribama Shore airs on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.