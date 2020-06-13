Stassi Schroeder Pregnant: Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Expecting 1st Child With Fiance Beau Clark

Stassi Schroeder is reportedly expecting baby number one amid her getting fired from ‘Vanderpump Rules’ over racism claims.

US Weekly reported on Saturday, June 13, that Stassi Schroeder, 31, and her fiance Beau Clark, 40, have a baby on the way. News of this breaking comes just four days after she and Kristen Doute, 37, were axed from Vanderpump Rules over racism allegations made by their former co-star Faith Stowers. The longtime couple were spotted for the 1st time since Stassi got the chop from the Bravo series on Friday, June 12, in Los Angeles where she covered up her baby bump with a long cardigan while the two picked up some food. HollywoodLife has reached out to Stassi’s rep for comment on the matter.

Bravo fired the two women, who have appeared on VPR for all of its eight seasons, over an alleged 2018 incident where they falsely reported Faith to the police for a crime they didn’t commit. Kristen has since privately apologized to Faith over the matter.