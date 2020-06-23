Pregnant Stassi Schroeder Reveals Her Baby’s Gender 2 Weeks After ‘Pump Rules’ Firing

What a rollercoaster. In two weeks Stassi Schroeder has gone from getting fired from ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ to confirming pregnancy reports. Now she’s sharing with fans if she’s having a boy or a girl.

Stassi Schroeder‘s life has sure has taken a series of major turns in such a brief amount of time. While things looked dire after her firing from Vanderpump Rules on June 9, four days later it was reported that the 31-year-old and her fiance Beau Clark, 40, are expecting their first child. Now the former Bravo star is confirming her pregnancy and telling fans she’s having a daughter! Stassi shared the news via an Instagram post, writing, “We’re having a baby girl,” with pink heart emojis. It was Stassi’s first social media post since she was let go from the Bravo show after eight seasons.

In the accompanying photo, Stassi is seen cradling her baby bump while wearing an off-the-shoulder, dusty rose knit dress. She’s turning to smile at the camera, as the side view shows her growing belly. Beau is leaning over to kiss his fiancee on the cheek, while wearing bright pink sunglasses in honor of their future daughter.

Beau also made sure that baby girl Schroeder-Clark already has something stylish to wear. He’s seen in the photo holding up a pink onesie. In white lettering, #OOTD is spelled across the front, standing for “Outfit Of The Day.” Of course Stassi’s little girl will be a mini-fashionista, just like her stylish mom.

Longtime Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney-Schwartz commented, “can’t wait to meet her!!!!!!!!!” Bravo’s Summer House alum Stephen McGee gushed, “Congrats! So so so happy for you!” and added, “Please get her a tiny baby full length mirror ASAP!” Many other friends and fans wrote that the child is going to be “one fashionable baby girl.”

The last several weeks have brought some of the highest and lowest moments of Stassi’s life. The OG Vanderpump Rules star was fired by Bravo on June 9, a week after former co-star and only Black VPR cast member Faith Stowers claimed that Stassi had called the cops and falsely reported that she was the suspect police were looking for in a string of robberies.

Stassi even admitted to phoning the police about Faith in a 2018 Bitch Bible podcast interview, and her pal and co-star Kristen Doute, 37, sent out the tweet at the time showing a surveillance still of the actual suspect and hinted that it could be Faith. Kristen was terminated the same day as Stassi, along with two show season eight newcomers, despite both ladies offering long apologies on June 7.

Even before Stassi was fired, she lost several partnerships, including ones with shaving brand Billie and vitamin startup Ritual after Faith’s accusations were made public. After she was fired, her podcast Straight Up With Stassi was pulled from all streaming services and her upcoming 2021 speaking tour was cancelled. But Stassi turned lemons into lemonade with her joyful pregnancy news. While her destination wedding to Beau is still on hold due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, her fans will be following along with Stassi as her pregnancy comes into full bloom and she becomes a first time mom in early Jan. 2021.