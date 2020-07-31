See Pic
Stassi Schroeder Cradles Bare Bump In New Pic As Fiancé Beau Clark Celebrates Their Anniversary

Beau Clark and Stassi Schroeder are celebrating their first anniversary as an engaged couple! The dad-to-be shared a new snap of his fiance’s bare baby bump.

Beau Clark is celebrating the first anniversary of his engagement to Stassi Schroeder with a sweet tribute. The father-to-be took to Instagram on July 31 to share a new snap of the former Vanderpump Rules star cradling her bare baby bump. “Happy Anniversary to my Sweets! One year of Engagement! Can’t wait to be a parent with you,” he captioned the shot, which showed Stassi in lacy white lingerie. She turned to the side and held her growing bump, as she swept her highlighted hair behind her shoulders.

It comes less than two weeks after the 32-year-old blonde beauty proved she’s still got a sense of humor despite all the controversy she’s faced recently. Stassi wrote a joke in the caption for a new social media photo that showed off her bare baby bump for the first time. The mother-to-be was standing in a mirror while holding up her phone in the selfie and lifted up a black sweatshirt to reveal her small yet growing bump. She also wore cute pink and black shorts and gray socks in the pic.

Stassi Schroeder
Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark celebrate their anniversary. Image: AP

“Now if I could only gain this in my bum,” she joked in the caption while also adding a pink heart emoji. Although her June 9 firing from Vanderpump Rules, due to past racially insensitive comments, led to a lot of controversy over the past month, Stassi hasn’t been shy about publicly enjoying the next phase of her life and seems genuinely excited to become a mother.

Stassi’s pregnancy was first reported on June 13, just four days after she and some other VP co-stars like Kristen Doute, 37, were let go from the show. She was seen with Kristen and Katie Maloney, 33, during a lunch outing at The Grove in Los Angeles on July 8, proving the two haven’t stopped being friends despite no longer being co-stars.