LaLa Kent & Randall Emmett Find Out Their Having A Girl By Parachute At Crazy Gender Reveal Party

This is the most epic gender reveal ever! Pregnant LaLa Kent appeared to be taken by surprise as she hugged & kissed fiancé Randall Emmett after the parachute stunt.

LaLa Kent, 30, just spilled more tea about her pregnancy! “We are having a baby GIRL!” she captioned a gender reveal video posted to her Instagram on Saturday, Sept. 19. The video showed a woman flying down via a hot pink parachute to where LaLa, her fiancé Randall Emmett, 49, and a group of friends watched. “Oh my god!” one friend could be heard exclaiming in the background, as another yelled “Holy Moly” watching the stunt.

“OH. My. God,” LaLa exclaimed, as Randall sweetly hugged her on the grassy field after she clapped with excitement. “Yes! I’m a little shocked,” she then added. Talk about an epic moment! The Vanderpump Rules star rocked a $5,000 Chanel “BOY” bag for the occasion, along with a perforated pair of bike shorts and a long-sleeved white shirt. She accessorized with sunglasses and bracelets.

VPR cast mate Jax Taylor, 41, commented “So fun to be a part of this congrats @lalakent @randallemmettfilms.” Beau Clark sweetly added “Now our baby has a bestieeeeeeeeeee!!” referencing his baby-to-be with Stassi Schroeder, 32. Kristen Doute, 37, also commented, writing several loving heart emojis! While this is the first child for LaLa, it will be the third for Randall who is dad to daughters London, 10, and Rylee, 6 with his ex-wife, Ambyr Childers.

The happy news comes just two weeks after LaLa and Randall announced they were expecting a child via their podcast! “I’m, like, shaking right now because I can’t believe it’s, like, a real-life thing,” LaLa said on the Sept. 2 episode of Give Them Lala…With Randall on Sept. 2, before confirming she’s expecting. “I cry about everything but today it’s very much happy tears. Today is my 30th birthday and I can’t think of any other way to celebrate than with you guys, coming through your headphones and speakers. I had the best gift given to me, my body also helped out, too — I’m pregnant!” she gushed. The happy news comes after it was speculated the couple broke up — but it turns out they’re happier than ever!