See Pics
Hollywood Life

Kendall Jenner Rocks Crop Top & Leggings With Hailey Baldwin After Jam-Packed Weekend With Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner & Hailey Baldwin
Rachpoot/MEGA
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Go grocery shopping at Whole Foods. 07 Sep 2020 Pictured: Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Go grocery shopping at Whole Foods. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA698857_067.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Bella Hadid stepped out in Soho for NYFW on Saturday, flashing her toned abs . She wore Dior Sunglasses to finish off her chic 90's style look. Pictured: Bella Hadid Ref: SPL5113761 070919 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: DIGGZY / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Kendall Jenner arrives at the Renell Medrano fashion show. 05 Sep 2019 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA496273_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Evening/Weekend Editor

BFFs Kendall Jenner & Hailey Baldwin reunited at Whole Foods to stock up on groceries. Kendall sported her $775 Prada Re-Edition nylon bag for the outing.

Kendall Jenner, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 23, stepped out for a grocery run! The two models were spotted at Whole Foods in Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 7, twinning in ’90s-inspired bike short ensembles. Kendall opted for a longer black pair, adding a matching crop top, sunglasses and her sister Kylie Jenner‘s go-to handbag: the $775 Prada 2000 Re-Edition nylon handbag in “Cameo Beige.” She kept her sleek brunette locks straight and down for the casual outing, also wearing her brown face mask from sister Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS line and finishing her look with a pair of Kanye West‘s sold-out Yeezy resin slides.

Kendall Jenner & Hailey Baldwin
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin stop by Whole Foods on Sept. 7. (MEGA)

Hailey twinned in a red pair of shorter bike shorts, adding black sneakers and a red logo sweater from contemporary line Comme des Garçons. The BareMinerals model rocked a protective black face mask, and kept her blonde hair tied back into a tight bun. They duo were spotted in the produce department of the healthy grocer, as Kendall loaded up on what appeared to be a bag of avocados and later making their way through the parking lot.

Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner stocks up on avocados at Whole Foods. (MEGA)

Kendall and Hailey have been inseparable lately, recently vacationing together with Hailey’s husband Justin Bieber, 26, and Kendall’s rumored new beau Devin Booker, 23, in Idaho! The group were also joined by Justin’s longtime tour manager Ryan Good, and were spotted going for a nature filled walk on Sept. 3. Since returning to L.A., Kendall and Devin have stepped out on back-to-back dates, hitting up Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, celeb hotspot Nobu with Kylie and the exclusive Soho House.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has yet to confirm her romance with Devin, and sources have previously shared she’s taking things slow. “Kendall is still saying this is still sort of casual and she’s seeing where it goes…she has no desire to settle down with anyone anytime soon,” an insider revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Kendall is the kind of girl who’s very quiet, reserved and shy and takes time to get that connection. She likes to be at home with her dogs and be alone most of the time, so this is great for her,” they also said.