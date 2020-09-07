Kendall Jenner cut a casual figure when she stepped out in white jeans and a green sweater with her new beau, NBA star Devin Booker.

Kendall Jenner and her rumored new beau Devin Booker are seriously enjoying each other’s company! The duo have been spotted on their third date in the space of three days, adding fuel to the fire of their circulating romance rumors. The 24-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star hit up private member’s club, and celeb hotspot, Soho House for a Sunday night dinner on September 6, and looked super casual as she left with the NBA all-star. She rocked a green sweater which she tucked into her white jeans, and paired with white sandals.

The supermodel carried an oversized tote bag, adorned with pics of tiny strawberries, and stayed protected in a beige face mask. Her long brunette tresses were worn out in a straight style, as she brushed her hair back behind her shoulders and pinned a yellow hair clip to the hem of her Fall sweater. Devin cut an equally casual figure in a grey Nike top, and dark blue shorts which he paired with Birkenstock sandals.

It comes one day after reuniting with Kendall’s little sis Kylie Jenner, 23, for lunch at Nobu in Malibu. The rumored couple kept a low-profile, donning sunglasses on as they stood in the restaurant’s outdoor parking lot. Two days before that, they shared a romantic dinner at Italian hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, CA. Kendall totally turned heads in a red satin halter top and a matching low-rise pant.

The pair even took their romance interstate, visiting pals Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin in Idaho on September 3. The foursome looked laid back as they walked down a road together, with Kendall donning a purple, green and blue tie-dye cropped tee. “Kendall is having fun with Devin and seeing where it goes but she’s not seeing anyone else and neither is he,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife on Aug. 19. “Before he left for the NBA bubble he was part of her bubble and then the whole time he was away they kept in touch and now that he’s back they’re spending a lot of time together again.”