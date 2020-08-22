Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Sneak Out Of Dinner Date After Their PDA Session At The Beach — See Pics

See Pics
Backgrid
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Blossoming new couple, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker as seen sneaking out of a dinner date in Santa Monica. The two look stylish as the spent the evening enjoying their romantic date night. Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker BACKGRID USA 21 AUGUST 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kendall Jenner grabs dinner at Nobu Malibu with her dad Caitlyn and best friend Cara Delevingne in Malibu. 29 Jul 2020 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA691454_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Supermodel Kendall Jenner and BFF Justine Skye visit a couple girlfriends this afternoon to hang out during lockdown. The girls grabbed a couple of skateboards to have a little fun in front of the house. Kendall looked like a natural while the other girls playfully sat on the boards instead of the traditional stand up way of boarding. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 38 Photos.
Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker continue to fuel romance speculation as the attractive duo were spotted leaving dinner together!

Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker spent their Friday night having a lovely time with one another as eagle-eye fans continue to wonder about the status of their relationship. The 24-year-old and her NBA playing pal were seen sneaking out of a restaurant in Santa Monica, California, where they did their best to keep a low profile as they headed to their car. Kendall looked absolutely radiant in a little black dress and a pair of heels that she accessorized with a face mask to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Devin, meanwhile, cut a handsome figure himself in yet another outing with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker spotted out together. Credit: Backgrid

They’ve clearly been enjoying each other’s company out in public lately. Kendall & Devin spent an intimate day at a beach in Malibu on Tuesday, August 18, where they were seen getting super close on the sand together while each of them showed off their enviable figures. She previously had an on again, off again relationship with another basketball player, Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons, for nearly two years before this apparent fling began.

“Kendall is having fun with Devin and seeing where it goes but she’s not seeing anyone else and neither is he,” a source close to the KarJenner clan shared with HollywoodLife earlier this month. The two have been sparking romance speculation both on and off social media where they’ve exhibited some major flirty Instagram behavior with one another.

“Before he left for the NBA bubble he was part of her bubble and then the whole time he was away they kept in touch and now that he’s back they’re spending a lot of time together again,” our source went on, referring to the their recent sighting running some errands in Malibu and their dinner date on Aug. 25.

Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker in Santa Monica, California. Credit: Backgrid

“It’s working for now but part of the reason for that is she’s actually got the time to put into it,” the source also revealed. “Usually her life is so busy she doesn’t really have the time to give to anyone else but the pandemic has made her slow way down. She seems to be very happy and he’s absolutely a part of that.”