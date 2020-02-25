Kendall Jenner ‘Happy’ To Be Back Home With Ben Simmons After Fashion Week: They’re ‘Still Going Strong’

After closing the Versace show during Milan’s Fashion week, Kendall Jenner is glad to be back home to help tend to NBA sweetie Ben Simmons, who is battling a back injury.

One day after Kendall Jenner triumphantly closed the Versace Milan Fashion Week show, the model’s on-again guy, Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons, injured his back in a Feb. 22 loss against the Milwaukee Bucks. After being examined, Ben has a nerve impingement in his lower back and will miss at least two weeks of action until he can be re-evaluated. Kendall, 24, is now back home in and doing everything she can to make Ben, 23, comfortable.

“Kendall has been really busy with fashion week, but she missed Ben while she was away. After hearing about Ben’s injury and having to have a MRI, of course she’s concerned and she wants to do everything she can to show him support. Kendall is glad to be back in the states so she can check in on Ben and be there for him in any way she can. She’s confident he’s going to be just fine, but wants to be there for him in any way she can,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Kendall is very busy with work but so far she and Ben are still going strong. In the past things always cool off as soon as they get busy. B ut this time it’s different, she’s still making him a priority. She’s not willing to call him her boyfriend, but she’s definitely treating him like one. He’s dealing with an injury right now so she’s going out of her way to see him and cheer him up,” a second source tells us EXCLUSIVELY.

Things appeared to be getting serious between Kendall and Ben after she spent time with his parents during and after a Feb. 11 Sixers game in Philadelphia. In a pic posted to Instagram, Kenny was all smiles walking with the NBA star and his parents following the 76ers beating the L.A. Clippers 110-103. Ben and his teammate Joel Embiid, 25, each scored a team leading 26 points in the victory, so there was plenty for Kendall and his family to celebrate.