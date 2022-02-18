Lala Kent ‘Avoiding’ Ex Randall Emmett ‘At All Costs’ After Recent Split
Ever since she and Randall Emmett went their separate ways, our insiders say Lala Kent has been actively avoiding her ex.
“I’ve been sober for over three years, and I had the same partner,” Lala said during the Jan. 25 episode of her Give Them Lala podcast. “I had sex sober, which I couldn’t wait for it to be over most of the time.” Lala, who has been sober since 2018, went on to say that before she was in a relationship with Randall, she hadn’t had “sober” sex with anyone since she was “probably 17.” She also revealed how enticed she is by the idea of having sex with a different partner in the future.
“So not only is it that, like, I’m going into new territory, where it’s like I’m going to be banging it out without an ounce of alcohol in my system,” she continued. “However, I think it’s going to be fun, because I’ve been like talking to a few people, and I’m like, ‘I f*cking got it. I still got it.’”