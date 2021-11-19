Lala Kent ‘Blindsided’ By Randall Emmett Split: ‘She’s Going Through The Grieving Process’
After Lala Kent and Randall Emmett split in October, a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HL how the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ is carrying on after being ‘blindsided’ by their separation.
Lala Kent, 31, and her fiancé Randall Emmett, 50, officially called it quits in October, leaving fans wondering about what went wrong and how the two are feeling now. “Lala was completely blindsided by what happened with Randall. The rug was pulled out from under her completely and everyone around her was completely shocked,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “She thought he loved her. She will never go back to him again. She’s done for good and never have another discussion about it. It’s a wrap.”
Although Lala’s dreams of a future with the Midnight in the Switchgrass director were shattered, our insider noted that she’s staying optimistic. “Lala will come out on top,” the source shared, noting how the Vanderpump Rules star is still “a great mom,” focusing on putting her “baby first” at the moment. “She’s going through the grieving process but she’ll be fine. She is so strong,” they shared. “Lala never needed Randall or his money and he fooled her. She’s just trying to put one foot in front of the other right now.”
It’s unclear whether or not the pair is just going through a rough patch or have called it quits for good. The Give Them Lala author and her producer beau have been engaged since he proposed on her birthday in 2018. They were initially meant to tie the knot in 2020, but postponed their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic. They welcomed their first child, Ocean, on March 15.