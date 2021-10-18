Lala Kent & Randall Emmett Split After 3 Year Engagement — Report

Lala Kent & her fiance, Randall Emmett, have officially called it quits after being engaged for 3 years, according to a new report.

It’s official – Lala Kent and her fiance, Randall Emmett, have split up. The couple broke up after a three-year engagement, Page Six reported on Oct. 18. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for Lala and Randall for comment. News of the breakup came just hours after fans began speculating that there was trouble in paradise.

Lala first sparked rumors of their breakup when she posted an Instagram video of two of her guy friends – one rolling a suitcase and the other pushing the pair’s baby, Ocean, 7 months, in a stroller. In the background of the video, “Sorry” by Beyoncé was playing, and the telling lyrics had fans convinced that something was up.

Meanwhile, rumors continued when Lala unfollowed Randall on Instagram and then liked a meme post about Randall being unfaithful to Lala and how her fans would come to her defense no matter what. The couple also deleted or archived all of their Instagram photos together, so they no longer appeared on their main feeds.

This isn’t the first time the couple has got in a public spat. Back in 2020 when Lala was mad at Randall, she archived all of their photos together from her Instagram feed. When fans started speculating why she did it, she responded on her Instagram story, “It won’t be the last time I archive pictures of Rand when he makes me mad.” She continued, “I’m petty AF. It will happen again and again until I grow out of it and it’s the most petty thing I do, I’m okay with it.”

It’s unclear whether or not this is just another temporary archive after a fight, or if the two are done for good. Lala and Randall have been engaged since he proposed on her birthday in 2018. They were meant to get married in 2020, but had to postpone their wedding amidst the coronavirus pandemic.