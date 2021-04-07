Stassi Schroeder & Lala Kent’s Newborn Daughters Have 1st Playdate — See Cute New Pics

Stassi Schroeder and Lala Kent’s daughters, Hartford and Ocean, just had their ‘first playdate.’ Katie Maloney Schwartz from ‘Vanderpump Rules’ was also invited!

Stassi Schroeder and Lala Kent‘s daughters are on their way to becoming besties, just like their moms. Stassi and Beau Clark‘s daughter, Hartford, and Lala and Randall Emmett‘s daughter, Ocean, finally had their “first playdate” on April 6. The baby buddies looked at one another in wonder in an adorable photo that Lala posted to her Instagram Story the following day.

Katie Maloney Schwartz holds Ocean in the photo above, taken amid what Beau called the babies’ “first playdate” on his Instagram Story. [Instagram/@tasteof_reality]

“Yesterday was special,” Lala gushed in another photo, which showed her former Vanderpump Rules co-star, Katie Maloney Schwartz (who is also Hartford’s godmother), cradling baby Ocean. Stassi, who was holding her daughter, smiled down at their honorary niece. Ocean and Hartford were born just about two months apart!

Ocean is already making new friends, just a little over three weeks after entering the world. In an Instagram Story video on April 7 — which showed Lala and Ocean cuddling in bed — Stassi gushed that she has been “in complete momma bliss” in these first weeks of her newborn’s life.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s daughter, Ocean. [Instagram/@lalakent]

Stassi has been just as in love with her new bundle of life since day one. “This little 5 lb 10 oz, sign of Pisces sent me into a world I can only explain as heavenly. No one could have prepared me for this kind of love. Ocean, you are the greatest thing that has ever happened to me. I am so honored to be your mama- my heart could just burst,” the new mother wrote under an Instagram post that served as Ocean’s Instagram debut.

While Lala’s Instagram Story proves that she’s spending all her time with Ocean, she did manage to sneak out for some mom and dad time on March 27. The occasion was Randall’s 50th birthday, and the parents celebrated by stepping out for a fancy dinner that Lala got all dressed up for.

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark hanging out with their daughter, Hartford. [Instagram/@stassischroeder]

As both Lala and Stassi adapt to their post-maternity wardrobes, Stassi opened up about the realities of doing so in February. “It’s been 7 weeks since I gave birth and my maternity jeans are still the only ones that fit me,” she wrote in an Instagram post, adding, “I thought it would be way easier to bounce back, and everyday I wake up like a kid on Christmas morning hoping that when I look in the mirror, I’m going to see my pre-pregnant body once again and that obvs never happens.” But for Stassi and Lala, their main priorities are obviously not clothes, but their sweet babies.