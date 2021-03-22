Lala Kent Shares The 1st Pic Of Baby Daughter Ocean’s Face 1 Week After Giving Birth

Lala Kent took to Instagram to share the first photo of her baby girl, Ocean! See the pic!

There’s no doubt about: Lala Kent is living on Cloud Nine. The reality TV star, 30, took to Instagram on March 22 to show her more than one million followers the first glimpse of her and fiancé, Randall Emmett‘s, precious baby girl, whom they named Ocean! The photo, which was a closeup of Ocean’s little face, featured the infant in a white and pink outfit, with pink elephants along the white fabric.

Ocean also sported a precious little hat on her head to keep her nice and warm. Ocean, who was born just a week ago on March 15, had her eyes closed and looked positively precious as she snoozed away. Lala, like any new mom, was completely overcome with emotion, and that couldn’t have been more evident than in the touching caption she wrote along with the photo.

“A week ago, March 15th 2021, at 6:45AM, my life changed forever,” the Vanderpump Rules star began. “This little 5 lb 10 oz, sign of Pisces sent me into a world I can only explain as heavenly. No one could have prepared me for this kind of love. Ocean, you are the greatest thing that has ever happened to me. I am so honored to be your mama- my heart could just burst,” she wrote, adding a white heart emoji at the end of her caption.

Lala and Randall, 49, have been loving this new chapter in their lives. Upon Ocean’s birth, Lala took to Instagram and shared a photo directly from her hospital bed. In the photo, Lala cradled precious little Ocean in her arms and looked at the camera, with an expression that radiated pride and serenity. This is such a happy new phase of the couple’s life together, who have been forced to put off their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The couple got engaged in September 2018 and were initially going to get married in April 2020. Unfortunately, like so many couples across the globe, they made the ultimate decision to continue to postpone their nuptials and keep their loved ones safe. But now, Lala and Randall are living in pure bliss with their precious baby girl. We cannot wait to see Lala come into her own as a mom!