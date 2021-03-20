LaLa Kent Shows Off Post-Baby Body In New Selfie 4 Days After Giving Birth — See Pic

Lala Kent took to her Instagram story to proudly share a photo of her amazing ‘bod’ that ‘hits different’ after welcoming her daughter.

Lala Kent, 30, is embracing her post-baby body just four days after giving birth to her baby girl, Ocean Kent Emmett. The Vanderpump Rules star shared a brand new Instagram photo of herself on Mar. 19 and showed off her figure in a black sports bra and gray shorts. She also had her hair tied back in the mirror selfie and wore white socks.

The new mom revealed that she’s proud of herself in her caption for the epic photo. “this bod hits different. proud of you, girl,” it read.

Lala’s new pic comes one day after she shared a selfie of her pumping breast milk. The blonde beauty has been very open throughout her pregnancy and her first days as a mom and often shares pics of her journey. She even shared photos from her hospital bed when she went into labor on Mar. 14.

Lala’s new daughter joins her dad Randall Emmett‘s other two daughters London, 11, and Rylee, 7, who he shares with ex-wife Ambyr Childers. Lala and Randall, who got engaged in Sept. 2018, first announced that they were expecting on their podcast, Give Them Lala…With Randall in Sept. 2020.

“I’m, like, shaking right now because I can’t believe it’s, like, a real-life thing,” Lala said on-air during the big moment. “I cry about everything but today it’s very much happy tears. Today is my 30th birthday and I can’t think of any other way to celebrate than with you guys, coming through your headphones and speakers. I had the best gift given to me, my body also helped out, too — I’m pregnant!”

The exciting news came just a few weeks after the couple made headlines for breakup rumors when Lala deleted all her social media photos with Randall and shared a seemingly cryptic message about her life being a “mess” on her Instagram story. She later confirmed they never split up and she was just angry.

“I’m so petty — so when he pisses me off, his photos go to the archive,” she admitted. “Then I re-add them. I mean, I have this dude’s name tattooed on my arm. He’s stuck with me.”