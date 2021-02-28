Stassi Schroeder Admits She Can Only Wear Maternity Jeans 7 Wks. After Giving Birth: I Thought It’d Be ‘Easier’

Stassi Schroeder took to Instagram to share a post-birth mirror selfie and a lengthy caption that mentioned her ‘body issues’ consume her thoughts ‘97% of the day.’

Stassi Schroeder, 32, is adjusting to postpartum life and that includes struggles with accepting her post-baby body. The Vanderpump Rules alum, who gave birth to her daughter Hartford on Jan. 7, shared an open and honest Instagram post on Feb. 27 that revealed her insecurities about not being able to fit into clothes that she could before she was pregnant. The post also included a mirror selfie that showed her standing in a loose black button-down sweater, black pants, and black and tan Chanel heels.

“1st postpartum OOTD- I don’t know who needs to hear this but it’s been 7 weeks since I gave birth and my maternity jeans are still the only ones that fit me,” the new mom wrote in the caption. “I’m also wearing spanx to hold in what looks like a 4 month pregnant belly. I thought it would be way easier to bounce back, and everyday I wake up like a kid on Christmas morning hoping that when I look in the mirror, I’m going to see my pre-pregnant body once again and that obvs never happens.”

Stassi then went on to criticize her feelings about her body. “But also how f*cked up is it that I’m so obsessed with bouncing back when my body has just made, housed and delivered a baby?” she continued. “My body issues consume my thoughts about 97% of the day, and it is a major hole I struggle to dig myself out of. We’re told we have to eat enough calories to breastfeed but don’t overdo it because then we won’t get our bodies back.”

“All the while I’m trying to stay mentally and emotionally healthy for my baby, my husband and myself,” she added. “I’ve read some kind dm’s from people telling me to give myself grace but I’m not gonna lie, I truly don’t know how to give myself grace and that’s a depressing fact. I also feel like an a**hole for complaining about my body when I was given the most perfect baby. Totally wish I wasn’t so vain, but unfortunately I am.”

The reality star, who welcomed her baby girl with husband Beau Clark, 40, ended the bittersweet message on a positive note. “All I can say is thank the lord shirt jackets are in,” she cheekily wrote. “Hope this helped at least one other postpartum mama feel a little less alone today. On a positive note, my Chanel sling backs fit. 🙌”

Stassi’s revealing post brought on a large number of responses from her followers and most of them shared kind words. “You look so gorgeous, please don’t be so hard on yourself. It took 9 months to make her and it’s not going to go back in 7 weeks. Enjoy your baby and the body will follow,” one comment read.

“Thank you for being so honest about your postpartum feelings. Being a mom is hard work and you have to be patient with yourself. You are a beauty, mama,” another read.

Despite her struggle with her post-baby body, Stassi has already shared numerous posts of her adorable baby girl and is always gushing over being a mother. One of her most recent ones was posted on Feb. 25 and included a snapshot of a smiling Hartford along with a funny caption. “It’s so weird that her eyeballs were just, like, growing inside of me,” it read.