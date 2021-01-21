Breaking News

Stassi Schroeder Finally Shares 1st Pic & Videos Of Her Newborn Baby Girl: ‘My Heart Is So Freaking Full’

Evening Writer

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark’s baby girl made her online debut! Stassi was ‘finally ready’ to share her first photo and videos of Hartford, shortly after Beau revealed their newborn baby’s face in an Instagram Story.

The spotlight is on Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark‘s newborn baby girl, Hartford. On the baby’s two-week-old birthday, which fell on Jan. 21, Stassi shared a photo and videos of their daughter for the very first time on her Instagram page. Hartford looked adorable as she snoozed away in her baby bed in one photo and video. Then, in the other two videos, the baby happily sucked on her pacifier.

Stassi also gave fans on what parenthood has been like for the Vanderpump Rules alum and her husband, Beau, ever since their first child arrived on Jan. 7. “Beau & I have spent the last couple of weeks enjoying every moment with our daughter. Every cuddle, every sound, every poop, all of it. It’s her two week birthday and I feel like I’m finally ready to share my little girl,” Stassi gushed in the post’s caption. She continued, “Meet Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, the best thing that’s ever happened to me. My heart is so freaking full. I can’t believe I get to keep her.”

While it was Harford’s first time making an appearance on Stassi’s Instagram page, the newborn actually made a quick cameo on her dad’s Instagram Story on Wednesday evening, Jan. 20. In the video, Beau cradled his daughter and said, while laughing, “That’s my first barf…little barf!”

Leading up to the big reveal, Beau also filmed Stassi as she breastfed their daughter on Jan. 17. The video was shot from afar, though, so you couldn’t see Hartford just yet. “Midnight Milk,” Beau had written over the clip. As you can see, the parents are smoothly adjusting to their new roles as parents: Beau revealed on his Instagram Story that they had also purchased a “one step baby food maker” from Baby Brezza.

Stassi announced her pregnancy through her rep on June 13, just three days after it was announced that she, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were fired from Vanderpump Rules after various controversies surfaced. Stassi went on to tie the knot with Beau in a secret backyard ceremony in Sept. 2020, despite originally planning a grand wedding in Italy that couldn’t happen at the time due to the coronavirus pandemic.