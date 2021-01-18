Stassi Schroeder Breastfeeds Newborn Daughter Hartford In Sweet New Video: ‘Midnight Milk’

Beau Clark shared a sweet video of Stassi Schroeder breastfeeding their 1-week-old daughter, Hartford, on January 17, and by the looks of it she’s adjusting well to life as a new mom.

Stassi Schroeder, 32, and Beau Clark, 40, welcomed their daughter Hartford Charlie Rose Clark on Jan. 7 and since then they’ve been relatively quiet on social media. But, on Sunday, Jan. 17 fans got a glimpse of Stassi living the late night mom life when Beau shared a video to his Instagram stories of her midnight nursing session.

In the video, shot from a distance using the superzoom filter, Stassi can be seen sitting in a wingback chair, holding their daughter atop a nursing pillow. The baby isn’t in view, but Stassi is clearly taking her new role seriously.

“Midnight milk,” the proud new dad captioned the Instagram Story video of the Vanderpump Rules alum.

Stassi has yet to share any details about the first week of her daughter’s life, but she and Beau did share a very heartfelt birth announcement with People.

“We truly cannot begin to describe the happiness and joy we are feeling at this moment,” they gushed to the outlet. “It’s something that you hear from all new parents after birth, but something magical happens. We are feeling so blessed and grateful to have a beautiful, and most importantly, healthy, baby girl.”

In the weeks leading up to the newborn’s arrival Stassi updated fans on her progress. She shared an Instagram stories mirror selfie on Dec. 22, and was absolutely glowing while showing off her bare baby bump.

“It’s official. In the clear for a Capricorn baby,” Stassi wrote on the selfie, where she could be seen wearing a black sports-bra style top and black low-slung leggings to show off her bare bump.

Three months before welcoming their new baby, Stassi and Beau surprised everyone by announcing that they’d secretly gotten married. After their “dream wedding” was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, they decided to do a secret backyard ceremony in September 2020 on what “would have been” their wedding date.

“Today would’ve been our wedding day. We went and did it anyway,” she captioned the clip shared to her Instagram page. “Married sept 2020. Hopefully Italian dream wedding oct 2021. I am so proud to be your wife.” In the adorable video, Stassi and Beau held hands as a pastor declared them man and wife! The short clip didn’t feature any audio, however the newlyweds were seen laughing before sharing a passionate kiss, which was followed by Beau kissing his pregnant wife’s belly.