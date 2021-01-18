Video

Stassi Schroeder Breastfeeds Newborn Daughter Hartford In Sweet New Video: ‘Midnight Milk’

Stassi Schroeder Breastfeeding
MEGA
Beau Clark, Stassi Schroeder. Beau Clark and fiancé Stassi Schroeder attend the Glamour Women of the Year Awards at Alice Tully Hall, in New York Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2019, New York, USA - 11 Nov 2019
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Pregnant Stassi Schroeder holds her growing belly as she goes to an art's and frame store in West Hollywood with a friend.Pictured: Stassi SchroederBACKGRID USA 14 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Pregnant Stassi Schroeder holds her growing belly as she goes to an art's and frame store in West Hollywood with a friend.Pictured: Stassi SchroederBACKGRID USA 14 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - Stassi Schroeder who just revealed she is expecting her first baby with fiance Beau Clark seen arriving at a friend's home today for a visit. Stassi is also celebrating her 32nd birthday today. Pictured: Stassi Schroeder BACKGRID USA 24 JUNE 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: NEMO / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Reporter

Beau Clark shared a sweet video of Stassi Schroeder breastfeeding their 1-week-old daughter, Hartford, on January 17, and by the looks of it she’s adjusting well to life as a new mom.

Stassi Schroeder, 32, and Beau Clark, 40, welcomed their daughter Hartford Charlie Rose Clark on Jan. 7 and since then they’ve been relatively quiet on social media. But, on Sunday, Jan. 17 fans got a glimpse of Stassi living the late night mom life when Beau shared a video to his Instagram stories of her midnight nursing session.

In the video, shot from a distance using the superzoom filter, Stassi can be seen sitting in a wingback chair, holding their daughter atop a nursing pillow. The  baby isn’t in view, but Stassi is clearly taking her new role seriously.

“Midnight milk,” the proud new dad captioned the Instagram Story video of the Vanderpump Rules alum.

Stassi has yet to share any details about the first week of her daughter’s life, but she and Beau did share a very heartfelt birth announcement with People.

Stassi Schroeder Breastfeeding
Stassi Schroeder looks classically chic in all white. [MEGA]
“We truly cannot begin to describe the happiness and joy we are feeling at this moment,” they gushed to the outlet. “It’s something that you hear from all new parents after birth, but something magical happens. We are feeling so blessed and grateful to have a beautiful, and most importantly, healthy, baby girl.”

In the weeks leading up to the newborn’s arrival Stassi updated fans on her progress. She shared an Instagram stories mirror selfie on Dec. 22, and was absolutely glowing while showing off her bare baby bump.

“It’s official. In the clear for a Capricorn baby,” Stassi wrote on the selfie, where she could be seen wearing a black sports-bra style top and black low-slung leggings to show off her bare bump.

Three months before welcoming their new baby, Stassi and Beau surprised everyone by announcing that they’d secretly gotten married. After their “dream wedding” was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, they decided to do a secret backyard ceremony in September 2020 on what “would have been” their wedding date.

“Today would’ve been our wedding day. We went and did it anyway,” she captioned the clip shared to her Instagram page. “Married sept 2020. Hopefully Italian dream wedding oct 2021. I am so proud to be your wife.” In the adorable video, Stassi and Beau held hands as a pastor declared them man and wife! The short clip didn’t feature any audio, however the newlyweds were seen laughing before sharing a passionate kiss, which was followed by Beau kissing his pregnant wife’s belly.