Why Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark Didn’t Want To Wait To Get Married After Postponing Rome Wedding

After long dreaming of a wedding in Rome, Stassi Schroeder, 32, and Beau Clark, 40, gave fans the ultimate surprise after revealing they secretly tied the knot in Los Angeles in September. The Vanderpump Rule stars were meant to exchange vows in Italy on Oct. 7 — as in today! HollywoodLife is now learning from multiple sources about the decision process that went into this sudden change of plans.

Stassi and Beau wanted to be married before their baby arrives so they decided to have a tiny safe wedding and they're so happy they did," a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY tells Hollywoodlife. Stassi announced that she was pregnant with her and Beau's first child in June of 2020, whom she is expected to deliver in Jan. 2021. So, postponing the wedding would be a risk — and as of right now, Americans are still prohibited from traveling to Italy for non-essential reasons.