Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Why Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark Didn’t Want To Wait To Get Married After Postponing Rome Wedding

Beau Clark, Stassi Schroeder. Beau Clark and fiancé Stassi Schroeder attend the Glamour Women of the Year Awards at Alice Tully Hall, in New York Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2019, New York, USA - 11 Nov 2019
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Pregnant Stassi Schroeder holds her growing belly as she goes to an art's and frame store in West Hollywood with a friend.Pictured: Stassi SchroederBACKGRID USA 14 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Pregnant Stassi Schroeder holds her growing belly as she goes to an art's and frame store in West Hollywood with a friend.Pictured: Stassi SchroederBACKGRID USA 14 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - Stassi Schroeder who just revealed she is expecting her first baby with fiance Beau Clark seen arriving at a friend's home today for a visit. Stassi is also celebrating her 32nd birthday today. Pictured: Stassi Schroeder BACKGRID USA 24 JUNE 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: NEMO / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
, , and

After the pandemic ‘changed everything,’ sources reveal why Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark decided to tie the knot in a Californian backyard instead of Rome.

After long dreaming of a wedding in Rome, Stassi Schroeder, 32, and Beau Clark, 40, gave fans the ultimate surprise after revealing they secretly tied the knot in Los Angeles in September. The Vanderpump Rule stars were meant to exchange vows in Italy on Oct. 7 — as in today! HollywoodLife is now learning from multiple sources about the decision process that went into this sudden change of plans.

Stassi and Beau wanted to be married before their baby arrives so they decided to have a tiny safe wedding and they’re so happy they did,” a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY tells Hollywoodlife. Stassi announced that she was pregnant with her and Beau’s first child in June of 2020, whom she is expected to deliver in Jan. 2021, which Stassi’s rep Steve Honig told Page Six. So, postponing the wedding would be a risk — and as of right now, Americans are still prohibited from traveling to Italy for non-essential reasons.

While it wasn’t Rome, Stassi and Beau’s ceremony was still hosted in a special place! “Katie [Maloney] and Tom [Schwartz] hosted the wedding at their home in L.A,” our first insider further reveals. As for why this was a secret for weeks, the source adds, “Stassi and Beau kept the news to themselves at first because they wanted to make sure they had time to let all their family and friends know personally before they shared the news with the world. Plus, they wanted some time to just enjoy being newlyweds without any pressure.”

View this post on Instagram

25 weeks. Our Clark Passenger is poppin’.

A post shared by Stassi Schroeder Clark (@stassischroeder) on

A second source further explains Stassi and Beau’s decision to ditch their original wedding plans. “Stassi and Beau decided go ahead with their wedding and not let the pandemic put off one of the most important days of their lives,” the second insider, who is close to Stassi, EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “They were so excited to get married and were planning all the details for their dream wedding in Rome, since Beau has so many extended family members in Italy and because they wanted to keep things really intimate.”
“But of course, the coronavirus changed everything and they didn’t know what to do,” our second source continues. “Stassi and Beau ultimately decided to not wait any longer because once their baby girl comes, things are going to be a lot more hectic with traveling and planning so they went for it. They have no regrets because it was a beautiful day.”
Stassi and Beau aren’t quite done getting married yet, though. “They’ll still have their dream wedding in Rome which will be everything they want and more,” our second source reveals! And a third source even adds, “You can bet 1000% that Beau and Stassi will renew their vows and have another wedding down the line. They wanted so much to be a married couple that this was the next best thing.” And our third source further says that the newlyweds “are determined to make it happen again in the future but for the time being, this wedding was very, very special.”

Stassi and Beau had originally planned to film their wedding for E!, before Stassi was fired from Vanderpump Rules in June. In Oct. 2019, they had toured multiple venues in Italy, and Beau EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Stassi had even found a “wedding dress” by December of that year (she instead wore a comfy white bodycon dress and cardigan at her backyard nuptials). More important than the location, though, is the people. In addition to the hosts of the wedding venue (Tom and Katie), Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Lala Kent, Randall Emmett and yes, even Kristen Doute, all intended the intimate ceremony.