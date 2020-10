Why Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark Didn’t Want To Wait To Get Married After Postponing Rome Wedding

After long dreaming of a wedding in Rome, Stassi Schroeder, 32, and Beau Clark, 40, gave fans the ultimate surprise after revealing they secretly tied the knot in Los Angeles in September. The Vanderpump Rule stars were meant to exchange vows in Italy on Oct. 7 — as in today! HollywoodLife is now learning from multiple sources about the decision process that went into this sudden change of plans.

and Beau wanted to be married before their baby arrives so they decided to have a tiny safe wedding and they’re so happy they did,” a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY tells. Stassi announced that she was pregnant with her and Beau’s first child in June of 2020, whom she is expected to deliver in Jan. 2021, which Stassi’s reptold Page Six . So, postponing the wedding would be a risk — and as of right now, Americans are still prohibited from traveling to Italy for non-essential reasons.

While it wasn’t Rome, Stassi and Beau’s ceremony was still hosted in a special place! “Katie [Maloney] and Tom [Schwartz] hosted the wedding at their home in L.A,” our first insider further reveals. As for why this was a secret for weeks, the source adds, “Stassi and Beau kept the news to themselves at first because they wanted to make sure they had time to let all their family and friends know personally before they shared the news with the world. Plus, they wanted some time to just enjoy being newlyweds without any pressure.”