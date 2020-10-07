Why Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark Didn’t Want To Wait To Get Married After Postponing Rome Wedding
After the pandemic ‘changed everything,’ sources reveal why Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark decided to tie the knot in a Californian backyard instead of Rome.
After long dreaming of a wedding in Rome, Stassi Schroeder, 32, and Beau Clark, 40, gave fans the ultimate surprise after revealing they secretly tied the knot in Los Angeles in September. The Vanderpump Rule stars were meant to exchange vows in Italy on Oct. 7 — as in today! HollywoodLife is now learning from multiple sources about the decision process that went into this sudden change of plans.
While it wasn’t Rome, Stassi and Beau’s ceremony was still hosted in a special place! “Katie [Maloney] and Tom [Schwartz] hosted the wedding at their home in L.A,” our first insider further reveals. As for why this was a secret for weeks, the source adds, “Stassi and Beau kept the news to themselves at first because they wanted to make sure they had time to let all their family and friends know personally before they shared the news with the world. Plus, they wanted some time to just enjoy being newlyweds without any pressure.”
25 weeks. Our Clark Passenger is poppin’.
I was invited to the wedding after all! #FromDarkToClark
Stassi and Beau had originally planned to film their wedding for E!, before Stassi was fired from Vanderpump Rules in June. In Oct. 2019, they had toured multiple venues in Italy, and Beau EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Stassi had even found a “wedding dress” by December of that year (she instead wore a comfy white bodycon dress and cardigan at her backyard nuptials). More important than the location, though, is the people. In addition to the hosts of the wedding venue (Tom and Katie), Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Lala Kent, Randall Emmett and yes, even Kristen Doute, all intended the intimate ceremony.