16 Stars Who Were Meant To Marry In 2020 & The Status Of Their Wedding: Katy Perry, LaLa Kent, & More

The overwhelming effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic have hit everyone across the globe. And for these stars, it’s gotten incredibly personal. Some of our favorite celebrity couples are being forced to either cancel or postpone their nuptials due the out of control pandemic with no clear end in sight. As social interaction restrictions continue to take hold of the country and the world, here are the couples whose wedding statuses have either changed or remain uncertain.

Vanderpump Rules star LaLa Kent, 30, and her fiancé, Randall Emmett, 48, chose to move their wedding from it’s original April 18 date to three months later in July 2020 with the hope that the pandemic will be contained. “We have decided to move the date of our wedding to July given the unfortunate circumstances of what is going on,” the couple shared in a statement on March 18. “We are obviously saddened by this but for the ultimate safety of our families and guests, we have made the decision to wait and see how everything progresses. Safety will always be our number one priority.”

Instead of rushing their wedding in Newport Beach, CA, or maintaining the original date, LaLa and Randall made the thoughtful choice and, by doing so, ensured the health and safety of all their attendants. Furthermore, the couple is heeding the cautionary words of Orange County Health officer Dr. Nichole Quick, who released guidelines on March 17, which limited “all public and private gatherings of any number of people, including at places of work, occurring outside a single household or living unit.”

Katy Perry, 35, and Orlando Bloom, 43, have also chosen to halt their weddings plans due to a number of difficult circumstances. Not only is the COVID-19 crisis taking precedent over their nuptials, but also Katy and Orlando are expecting their first child together. Naturally, putting Katy’s health and the wellbeing of their unborn child is vital to the couple. Even Orlando confessed that, with everything going on, they were more than likely to put their wedding plans “on ice” for the time being. “I’m not joking when I say that coronavirus might have a play in whether we put things on ice, because we’re going to be traveling and we don’t want anyone to feel uncomfortable,” the actor shared in a March 15 profile.

The “Never Worn White” singer is, fortunately, taking all necessary adjustments in stride. “Katy doesn’t want to postpone her wedding, but it’s something that is looking more and more likely by the day,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. But that might not totally stop a wedding from happening. “She’s told friends that they might just do something private at home and then have the big celebration in Japan when this all calms down,” the source continued. Whether that plan will manifest is still unknown considering the devastation the current pandemic has already unleashed.

Katy and Orlando and LaLa and Randall are not the only stars to postpone or halt their weddings plans.