Stassi Schroeder Admits She Doesn’t Know If Her October Wedding In Italy Will Go Ahead As Planned

With so much uncertainty surrounding the upcoming months, Stassi Schroeder reveals where she stands with plans for her October 2020 wedding to Beau Clark.

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark are planning to tie the knot in Italy this October, but with the wedding just over six months away, they’re admittedly unsure if they’ll be able to go through with it. The hesitation, of course, has nothing to do with the status of their relationship, but rather the uncertainty about what the status of Italy will be come October. The country has faced immense suffering due to the coronavirus in recent weeks, leading to a nationwide lockdown. At this point, Stassi and Beau simply have no idea what things will be like in six months’ time.

The couple appeared (via FaceTime) on the March 31 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and dished on the situation. “Who the HECK knows [what will happen],” Stassi admitted. “We’re keeping on it. We bought our flights because they’re really cheap right now.” Beau added that they have their “fingers crossed” that everything will be able to go on as planned. He also confirmed that his family in Italy is “healthy,” while dealing with “crazy quarantine” situations.

Although Stassi and Beau are hoping to still wed in Italy, they do understand how serious this coronavirus pandemic is. As HollywoodLife previously reported EXCLUSIVELY, the Vanderpump Rules stars will be putting the health of their family and loved ones first. “Their main concern is the well-being of themselves and their guests,” our source explained. “The last thing they want to do is jeopardize anyone’s health, so if plans have to change, unfortunately, they’ll have to change.”

However, our source added that the pair don’t have a back-up plan if the Italian nuptials get cancelled. “They never imagined they’d have to think about something like this,” the insider admitted. “They’ve worked so hard to put their dream wedding together, but there’s only so much they can do at this point.”

Stassi and Beau got engaged in July 2019. That fall, she revealed that they were planning on tying the knot in Europe, and in October, she began touring wedding venues in Italy. More than a YEAR will have gone into planning these nuptials by the time the October wedding date rolls around, so we’re crossing our fingers that it all works out!