Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Reveal Stassi Is ‘Praying’ To Keep Her Wedding In Italy

Italy is now on lockdown as it faces a national health crisis. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how that will affect Stassi Schroeder’s wedding in the country!

Jax Taylor, 40, and Brittany Cartwright, 31, are among the invited wedding guests to Stassi Schroeder’s wedding with Beau Clark, which was supposed to take place in Italy. Yes, the same country whose borders are now closed off as it battles the coronavirus epidemic, which has caused a death toll even greater than China’s (3,405). Given that Stassi and Beau’s wedding isn’t until October — giving time for the country to recover — Brittany revealed where that leaves the future bride and groom in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.

“They haven’t really said anything just yet because theirs is further away than Lala [Kent’s], in October,” Brittany revealed to HollywoodLife on March 18. For now, the Vanderpump Rules star said that Stassi and Beau are “trying to hold on and pray that they can still have it.” So, no changed plans yet! Meanwhile, Lala and her fiancé Randall Emmett ultimately decided to postpone their April wedding to July as the CDC discourages events of more than 50 people in the upcoming eight weeks.

Stassi and Beau invested a lot of work into making this destination wedding happen. After getting engaged in July of 2019, they scouted multiple locations in Italy before settling on one for their nuptials, which Bravo would film. “Because we’re doing it in another country so it’s like, and also dealing with production and stuff and trying to make sure that the venues allow filming,” Beau told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview in Dec. 2019, when the virus was first detected but not yet a global pandemic. He added, “Like, our first choice they didn’t allow filming so that was a bummer.”

As for how Jax and Brittany are living life as many self-quarantine, Brittany told us, “We’ve been watching a lot of tv, a lot of Netflix and Friends. We’re trying to swim on the days that it’s not raining, and trying to stay active. We’re cooking and eating a lot.” Stassi’s quarantine doesn’t look that much different. To celebrate Beau’s 40th birthday on March 18, Stassi baked her fiancé a homemade cake and enjoyed an indoor celebration!