‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Beau Clark Teases Wedding Plans With Stassi Schroeder: Date, Dress & More

‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars Stassi Schroeder’s fiance Beau Clark is telling us all about their wedding plans, including when, where and who will be involved.

Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder‘s wedding to Beau Clark is coming together nicely. The 31-year-old beauty will be a fall bride, as Ben, 39, tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the couple — who got engaged on July 31– is getting married in October of 2020. He stopped by our L.A. office to promote his partnership with Smirnoff, with new Smirnoff Ice Cremsiffino Gift Boxes and gave us more details on their nuptials. They have “not set the exact date yet, but we know it’s going to be in October next year.”

Stassi already has one of a bride’s biggest hurdles covered, as she’s picked out a wedding gown. “She has a wedding dress,” Beau tells us. “I haven’t seen it yet. She won’t let me which is kind of fun that she hasn’t. There’s some surprises.” As far as who is in the wedding party, Lala Kent, 29, has been saying that she’s going to be one of Stassi’s bridesmaids but Beau tells us, “I don’t think she has yet” made up her mind on who his fiancée wants next to her on her big day.

The couple has toured locations in Italy for their destination wedding, where E! cameras will be present. “Because we’re doing it in another country so it’s like, and also dealing with production and stuff and trying to make sure that the venues allow filming. Like, our first choice they didn’t allow filming so that was a bummer,” he explains. On Oct. 23, the couple toured three different romantic Rome, Italy venues, as Stassi took fans along via her Instagram stories.

“We’re given a year, but my sister’s translating some of the documents and it’s going back, and production is going back so we’re just still waiting to hash out all the logistics of being able to film,” Beau continues. “But it’s going, so we’re not stressed and I feel like at least we have enough time. I feel like we’re in limbo, but we’ve at least begun to start the first steps. We just have to wait for all the filming permits and going from one country to another country.”