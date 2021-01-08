Stassi Schroeder’s Baby Born: Former ‘VPR’ Star Welcomes 1st Child With Beau Clark

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark are parents! The couple welcomed their very first child together on Jan. 7 after spending much of the pregnancy in quarantine.

Stassi Schroeder, 32, and Beau Clark, 40, are now a family of three! The couple welcomed their first child on Jan. 7, they confirmed to People. The pair’s daughter is named Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, and she was born at 6:57 p.m. “We truly cannot begin to describe the happiness and joy we are feeling at this moment,” Stassi gushed. “It’s something that you hear from all new parents after birth, but something magical happens. We are feeling so blessed and grateful to have a beautiful, and most importantly, healthy, baby girl.”

Stassi’s pregnancy was announced through her rep on June 13, but the news came amid a time of turmoil in the Vanderpump Rules world. Just four days before the baby news broke, it was announced that Stassi and Kristen Doute were fired from the show ahead of Season 9 after their former co-star, Faith Stowers, pointed out that the pair once tried to call the cops on her over a crime she didn’t commit in 2018.

The firing was a big deal, since Stassi had starred on nearly all eight seasons of the Bravo show (she had a “friend” role in Season 4). Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also given the boot over old problematic tweets. On top of that controversy, there was the coronavirus pandemic, which forced Stassi and Beau to eventually postpone the wedding that they had planned in Italy, Rome for Oct. 2020. Regardless, Stassi and Beau tried to make the most of their situation by embarking on fun getaways.

In Aug. 2020, the parents had a quarantine vacation at Lake Mead in Nevada with their Vanderpump Rules co-stars and friends Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Lala Kent and Randall Emmett. They made their way to another lake at the end of that month, and Stassi made sure to pose for baby bump progress photos amid all these trips.

Leading up to the baby’s due date, Stassi was confident that Beau would make an amazing first-time father. “Stassi has always known that Beau would make an incredible father,” a Bravo source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in Sept. 2020. The insider added, “He’s been above and beyond supportive and been there by her side throughout her entire pregnancy for anything and everything she needs.”