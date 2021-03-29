Lala Kent Rocks Sexy Sheer Top For Date Night Just 2 Weeks After Giving Birth

Lala Kent has had one of the fasted post-baby snap backs ever. She donned a sheer black top for a dinner date 12 days after welcoming baby daughter Ocean.

Lala Kent has got to be the envy of many new moms. She just gave birth to daughter Ocean Kent Emmett on Mar. 15, and already she looks like she was never even pregnant. The 30-year-old wore a completely sheer black top out to dinner on Mar. 27 celebrate fiance Randall Emmett‘s 50th birthday. The Vanderpump Rules star wore only a black bra underneath, showing that her flat stomach and trim waistline have already snapped back to their pre-baby form just 12 after delivering her daughter.

Lala paired the sexy shirt with a pair of trim fitting camouflage pants that hugged her slim hips. Even her hair and makeup looked incredible, with Lala wearing her blonde locks straight and parted down the center and a pink palette on her lips and cheeks. Randall shared the photo of the couple at his dinner celebration in a Mar. 27 Instagram post, where the thanked her for leaving their daughter with a sitter for an hour so she could be there for his milestone birthday celebration.

“Amazing birthday dinner last night!! Thank you everyone who came and sent kind wishes! Thank you lala for leaving the house for an hour and our beautiful daughter,” the film producer/director gushed in the caption. Fans in the comments were floored by Lala’s insane snap-back, as 12 days postpartum she looks like she was never even pregnant. They were also impressed that a brand new mom was able to get so gorgeously glam amid feedings, lack of sleep and all of the other things that come along with a newborn that can make a new mother worn down.

User @insta_gem_gina wrote, “I’m sorry?! she gave birth an hour ago? WHAT?! Damn her genes,” while @margariaville noted, “she gave birth two weeks ago and looks like THAT???? wow.” Fan @kellybodi31 gushed, “Ummm she looks like that after having a baby?!?! She looks AMAZING!! Congrats to you both and of course, happy birthday,” while @scorpio.cf.1025 told Randall, ” Happy Birthday to you! 10 days post partum and Lala looks like she never was pregnant. That’s a gift right there.”

For fans of Lala’s Instagram account, it shouldn’t be too big of a surprise that she’s already back to her pre-pregnancy figure so quickly. On Mar. 19, Lala shared an IG stories mirror selfie inside of her closet wearing a black sports bra and grey shorts, with her tummy already close to being back down to it’s pre-baby shape just four days after giving birth. Lala was clearly satisfied with her amazing snapback right after bringing a human being into the world, writing “This bod hits different. “Proud of you, girl.”