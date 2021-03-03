‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Brittany Cartwright & Lala Kent Bare Their Baby Bumps In Bikinis — See Pics

Brittany Cartwright and Lala Kent showed off their growing baby bumps while looking gorgeous in purple and black bikinis during a girls’ day at the beach in Santa Barbara, CA.

Brittany Cartwright, 32, and Lala Kent, 31, turned heads on Mar. 1 when they decided to put their baby bumps on full display during a beach outing. The Vanderpump Rules stars looked amazing while frolicking under the sun and showing off stylish bikinis in the Santa Barbara location. Brittany, who is expecting her first child with husband Jax Taylor, 41, went with a solid black two-piece while Lala, who is expecting a baby girl with her fiance Randall Emmett, 49, donned a striped two-piece in different shades of purple. Check out the pics HERE!

The two expectant mothers frolicked along the sand at the ritzy Rosewood Miramar resort during the outing and had their hair pulled up into high buns. Brittany also wore sunglasses and a black fitted strapless dress over the bikini, which she pulled down to just above her bump at one point, and smiled while holding the bump. She also let her long locks down for a portion of the beach visit.

Brittany and Lala’s latest beach outing isn’t the only place we’ve seen them rocking their bumps side by side. The beauties posed for a cute bump photo, which can be seen below, with fellow Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder, 32, at Brittany’s gender reveal party back in Sept. Stassi, who welcomed her daughter Hartford in Jan., shared the cute snapshot to her Instagram with the cheeky caption, “Who would’ve thought we’d all be… sober at the same time.”

In addition to Brittany, Lala, and Stassi, castmate, Scheana Shay, 35, is entering motherhood. The reality star is expecting her first child, a girl, in Apr. with her boyfriend Brock Davies. It’s a regular baby boom in the Vanderpump Rules community!

All of the pregnant ladies often share baby bump photos on social media, so their followers get to see their pregnancy progress, making the journey exciting for fans of their Bravo show. We can’t wait to see the new babies once they’re all born!