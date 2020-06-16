Iggy Azalea Shows Off Her Slim Waist In New Pics & Fans Go Wild Over Her Post-Baby ‘Snap Back’

She continued, “I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret and I love him beyond words.” Iggy concluded with a blue heart emoji. The “Spend It” rapper did not share her son’s name or when he was born.

Iggy, whose real name is Amethyst Kelly and Carti (real name, Jordan Carter) met in 2018 while she was touring overseas. They began dating shortly after, but always remained private about their romance.

Carti opened up about his relationship with Iggy in a rare interview in the summer of 2019. “Once I started talking to her, I just cut off everybody. It was over with,” he said in a cover interview with Fader. “I support everything she does.”