Iggy Azalea’s Hair Makeover: She Debuts Bright Red Locks After 30th Birthday — Before & After Pics

Iggy Azalea is rocking a new, red hot look! The ‘Heavy Crown’ rapper took to Instagram one day after her 30th birthday and showed off her dazzling red hair, posing up in front of a giant heart made of red roses!

Iggy Azalea is making a bold statement with her new hairdo! The rapper, 30, took to Instagram on June 8, just one day after her milestone birthday, and showed off a completely new hairstyle that is a major departure from her normally bright blonde locks. In the photo, Iggy gave the polaroid camera a glance over her shoulder, showing off her ruby red hair while posing in front of a giant heart made entirely of roses.

Even the “Fancy” rapper’s eyebrows took on the darker shade! Iggy looked absolutely stunning, wearing a little black number in the photo and accentuating her dazzling eyes with some sleek makeup. As oppose to adding a lengthy caption to her post, Iggy opted to simply add a red rose emoji along with the photo — which truly said it all!

Of course, Iggy isn’t adverse to trying new looks when it comes to her hair. In fact, the rapper has changed up her style a number of times, forgoing her beautiful blonde ‘do for something more edgy each time! At the International Music Awards in November 2019, Iggy opted for a greenish-hued hairstyle to compliment her plunging black dress, while at the All Star Beach Concert in Las Vegas, her hair was a blueish-teal color!

Fortunately, Iggy, who reportedly secretly welcomed a baby with her flame Playboi Carti, is in good company when it comes to recent hair makeovers. As precautions connected to the COVID-19 pandemic stay in place, a number of stars who have been quarantining have found creative ways to change-up their looks! And fans have truly seen every color of the rainbow from these celebs!

Dua Lipa shared her new hairstyle on May 28, rocking red and black locks just in time for her virtual promo event with her devoted fans! Throughout quarantine, stars like Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jim Parsons, and more have show off their new looks on social media and with their fans. It looks like Iggy is wholly ready to usher in a new decade with a brand new look!