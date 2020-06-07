Happy 30th Birthday, Iggy Azalea: See Her Hottest Looks Of All-Time — Mini Dresses & More

In honor of Iggy Azalea’s big 3-0, we’re looking back at some of her sexiest and most stunning looks of all-time.

Iggy Azalea turns 30 on June 7, and if the rumors are true, then she has a lot to celebrate this year! The rapper reportedly welcomed a baby with her boyfriend, Playboi Carti, in March, although she has not commented on the speculation herself at this time. In the weeks since she allegedly gave birth, Iggy has returned to Instagram with a slew of hot new photos, adding to the collection of her super sexy looks over the years.

The birthday girl has been showing off her amazing figure in her recent pics. In one shot, she wore a figure-hugging pink outfit, which was adorned with red dragons. Her slim waist and curves were on full display in the look. Another pic showed Iggy in a purple mini dress, which featured a slit that went dangerously high up the center. She wore heels and carried a handbag for the photo op, although she admittedly wasn’t actually going anywhere due to quarantine regulations that are still in place.

Instagram isn’t the only place that Iggy has taken super hot photos, though! She’s totally ruled the red carpet over the years. One of our favorite looks was when she wore a sequined black dress, which featured a plunging neckline and high slit on one side. Iggy paired the look with open-toed, black heels, and wore her hair sleek and straight. The rapper looked absolutely incredible in the skintight ensemble and was SO red carpet ready with her full, glam look.

Even when she’s just on the street, Iggy still manages to look amazing. In the pic above, she showed off her long legs while wearing a tight mini dress. Her legs went on for days, as she paired the look with sky-high, silver heels that accentuated the bottom half of her body. Iggy knew she looked good, and she confidently struck a pose for the paparazzi who caught her outside.

There are plenty of more amazing, sexy looks from Iggy where these came from. Click through the gallery above to check out some of her hottest photos of all-time!