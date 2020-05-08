Video
Hollywood Life

Jim Parsons Dyes His Hair Platinum Blond In Wild Hair Makeover — Watch

Todd Spiewak and Jim Parsons 73rd Annual Tony Awards, Arrivals, Radio City Music Hall, New York, USA - 09 Jun 2019
Todd Spiewak, Jim Parsons. Todd Spiewak, left, and Jim Parsons arrive at night two of the Television Academy's 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles Television Academy's 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Arrivals - Night Two, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Sep 2019
Todd Spiewak and Jim Parsons Variety and Mercedes-Benz celebrate the 'Power of Pride' issue and WorldPride NYC, Arrivals, Mr. Purple at Hotel Indigo, New York, USA - 24 Jun 2019
Jim Parsons, left, and partner, Todd Spiewak, as Jim Parsons is honored with a star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in Los Angeles Jim Parsons Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Mar 2015 View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
News Writer

Jim Parsons explained why he dyed his hair platinum blond during a virtual town hall with the cast of Netflix’s ‘Hollywood!’ The actor said that ‘quarantine causes changes’ and dished on the reason behind his new ‘do.

Quarantine can make people do crazy things, and Jim Parsons knows that all too well! The actor, 47, recently dyed his hair bleach blond and showed off the results during a virtual town hall for SiriusXM with Jess Cagle and the cast of the new Netflix series Hollywood! The town hall, which premieres in full on May 11 on SiriusXM Stars channel, detailed the new show and what made Jim decide to change his hair! “Jim, tell us about your new hair,” Jess said to The Big Bang Theory alum.

Jim proceeded to confess that, “Quarantine causes changes and I wanted to shake things up for the husband [Todd Spiewak] who only has one companion. Now he’s got sort of one-and-a-half companions. You know, a little new thing to jazz it up,” Jim added. The actor must have gone for an at-home dye treatment while safely staying in quarantine with Todd, his husband of three years. It’s definitely a different look from how fans are used to seeing the Emmy winner, and its a far cry from the actor’s Hollywood characterHenry Willson.

Although a number of the characters in Ryan Murphy‘s referendum on Old Hollywood are fictional, Jim’s formidable agent was a real person. In his life, Henry was one of the Golden Age of Hollywood’s most sought-after agents, and represented stars like Rock HudsonTab Hunter, Robert Wagner, Troy DonahueRory Calhoun, and more. Henry was part of the reason Rock Hudson skyrocketed to fame, and also arranged for the beloved actor to marry a secretary in order to conceal that he was gay.

jim parsons
Jim Parsons After [SiriusXM].
jim parsons
Jim Parsons Before [REX/Shutterstock].
While Jim’s new look is a total 180 from his natural brunette hair, the actor is in good company when it comes to quarantine makeovers. Like Jim, Kristen StewartKeke Palmer, and Sarah Michelle Gellar have all dyed their hair a brand new color! Keke and Kristen have gone for orange ‘dos, while Sarah went pink. Now, Jim’s isn’t quite that dramatic, but it’s definitely a change for the star! We’ll see how long he keeps the look.

See Jim and the rest of the cast in Hollywood, now streaming on Netflix.