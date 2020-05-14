Sarah Michelle Gellar Goes Back To Her Blonde, ‘Buffy’ Roots After Dramatic Pink Hair Makeover: See Pic

Sarah Michelle Gellar has ditched her pink ‘quarantine hair’ in favor of her natural blonde roots again — and she can truly pull of any color!

Sarah Michelle Gellar is blonde again! The Buffy star made headlines when she opted for a major quarantine makeover that involved dying her hair pink! Nevertheless, the 43-year-old mother of two revealed she’s gone back to her roots in a new Instagram post. The selfie, which she shared with her followers on May 13, showed her and hubby Freddie Prinze Jr., 44, pulling a face at the thought of having to continue home schooling their kids. “Yup, this sums it up #homeschooling #quarantine day 63000 I think (and don’t ask what day of the week),” she captioned the snap, in which she wore a black v-neck top with lacy sleeves.

It comes just two weeks after Sarah debuted her lockdown makeover. In the April 28 Instagram video she revealed her “Quaran-color”: a bright rose-gold shade. It was a complete 180 from her previously blonde bob! “Well, because we’re still in quarantine, I had to think of a new and creative way to embarrass my children,” she said. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star’s daughter Charlotte Prinze, 10, and son Rocky Prinze, 7, didn’t need to fret, because their mom’s “#roseallday” hair was only staying “until it fades out,” according to Sarah’s caption.

Sarah’s followers loved the look. “I STAN PINK BUFFY,” one fan commented, and another wrote, “pink is definitely your color.” Other fans pointed out how the youthful color in turn seemed to de-age Sarah! “Actually makes you look 10 years younger,” someone commented, and a different fan wrote, “Played a vampire slayer but clearly a vampire as she doesn’t age.” One other fan summed it up nicely: “You’re not a regular mom you’re a cool mom!!” Sorry Sarah, but your plans to embarrass your kids may have just backfired.

Hair makeovers have been on Sarah’s mind for the past few days. The actress shared a meme from her good ol’ Buffy the Vampire Slayer days, which showed a young Sarah rocking seriously short bangs. “How some of y’alls quarantine haircuts are looking,” the meme read. But Sarah had a confession to make in the caption: “What’s funny is, I was just contemplating an at home haircut.” As you can see, she instead opted for an at-home hair color change instead. In our personal opinion, that’s a safer experiment than bangs.