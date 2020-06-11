Why Iggy Azalea Fans Are Super Confused By Her Baby Announcement: ‘When Was She Pregnant?’

Iggy Azalea revealed she gave birth to a son earlier this week. This would normally be an exciting thing but fans were perplexed about her announcement for many different reasons.

We have some questions. Iggy Azalea, 30, made headline news on Wednesday, June 10, when she told the world about being a first-time mommy. She received congratulatory messages from many of her fans while others spoke about they never saw her with a baby bump during the duration of her pregnancy. “Do these celebs hide in the house 4-9 months,” one wrote on an Instagram fan site while another joked about how she “hid” her baby better than Kylie Jenner, 22, did while she was pregnant with daughter Stormi, 2. Another put it simply: “When was she pregnant?”

There was also confusion on why Iggy didn’t mention Playboi Carti, 23, the rapper who is widely rumored to be the father of her child, in her announcement. “I have a son,” she wrote. “I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world.”

She added, “I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret and I love him beyond words.” That’s where the message stopped surrounding details about her journey to motherhood. She was one of the rare celebrities who never spoke about being pregnant even though rumors have been swirling about it for months.

The “Fancy” rapper did an expert job at throwing people off while she was pregnant by posting photos that made it seem like she was the opposite. She showed off her toned abs in just a sports bra in an Instagram video that went up just before the new year. It was around this time that speculation started to grow about her having a bun in the oven.

The sexy pics started up again in early May after reports surfaced that she gave birth. Iggy looked absolutely smashing in a stunning mini dress in a snap posted on Wednesday, May 27, while making a joke about the ongoing self-isolation situation. “For the record, I didn’t actually go anywhere,” she wrote. “Just a lil harmless quarantine dress up situation.”