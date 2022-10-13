‘Vanderpump Rules’ Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz Finalize Divorce 7 Months After Split

Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have finalized their divorce, marking an end to their almost 4-year marriage (7 if you count their first “unofficial” wedding) and 12-year relationship. The judgment for Katie and Tom’s divorce was entered on Oct. 12, ​per legal documents obtained by UsWeekly. The documents also stated that the former couple are splitting the profits from the sale of their Los Angeles home, which they sold in August for $2 million, and will be dividing up their other assets according to whose name is attached to the items.

Katie and Tom first announced they had split on March 15 via social media statements. Katie wrote on her Instagram, “This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship.” Tom, in turn, shared on his Instagram that he “fully respected Katie’s decision” to end the relationship. “It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy,” he added.

Rumors of a split began spreading a few weeks before they announced it after Katie shared a photo of herself without her wedding ring. Taking to her Instagram on March 10, the Vanderpump Rules star had fans in a frenzy with a snap of herself enjoying a cocktail with BFF and former co-star Stassi Schroeder. Eyebrows were instantly raised as the pair both posed with their heads leaning on their left hands — Stassi clearly wearing a ring, while Katie’s was nowhere to be seen!

The divorce was certainly a bummer for long-time fans of the show, as Katie and Tom had been going from strength to strength since they first walked down the aisle together back in 2016. They even had a second wedding in 2019 to make it official. Just this past Valentine’s Day and New Years, the couple celebrated their love together, as they gushed about each other over social media.

The pair even spoke with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in October of last year on how they were excited for the next step in their relationship: parenthood! “Listen, I can’t wait to have kids,” Tom exclaimed, before adding how much their friends have inspired them. “It’s been awesome seeing all my friends progress and evolve as parents,” he shared. “It’s beautiful. They’re all such great parents and I had no doubt … but really, they just have blown me away. I feel like they’ve all hit their strides and I can’t wait to have kids.”

Alas, love is fickle. Here’s to Katie and Tom finding happiness again in new relationships!