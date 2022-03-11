Katie Maloney Sparks Tom Schwartz Split Speculation By Going Ringless In New Photo

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star had fans in a frenzy as she held up her ringless hand while posing with former co-star Stassi Schroeder.

Trouble in paradise? Katie Maloney sparked rumors of a possible split with husband Tom Schwartz after she shared a photo of herself without her wedding ring. Taking to her Instagram on Thursday (March 10), the Vanderpump Rules star had fans in a frenzy with a snap (below) of herself enjoying a cocktail with BFF and former co-star Stassi Schroeder. Eyebrows were instantly raised as the pair both posed with their heads leaning on their left hands — Stassi clearly wearing a ring, while Katie’s was nowhere to be seen!

The suspect photo — captioned simply “Dirty Martinis” — brought on a cavalcade of conjecture in the comments section. “No ring….when are you going to make a statement (verbal that is) because the last few posts shows no ring,” wrote one concerned follower, as another posted”👀 no 💍?! Whatever is going on I hope you are good.” Yet another cut to the chase and said, “So it is true Katie and Tom are getting a divorce?”

There were a few naysayers to the speculation as well, however. “I think the hand placement is on purpose. I think she and Tom are fine and people are being ridiculous because she had her ring off,” wrote a fan, as another totally brushed it off, stating, “Cocktails with girlfriends always!!🥂 omg can’t get over some people’s comments 1) rude 2)mind your business 3) enjoy the cocktails.”

A divorce would certainly be a surprise, as Katie and Tom have been going from strength to strength since they first walked down the aisle together back in 2016. They even had a second wedding in 2019 to make it official. Just this past Valentine’s Day and New Years, the couple celebrated their love, as they gushed about each other over social media.

And in October, the pair spoke with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on how they were excited for the next step in their relationship: parenthood! “Listen, I can’t wait to have kids,” Tom exclaimed, before adding how much their friends have inspired them. “It’s been awesome seeing all my friends progress and evolve as parents,” he shared. “It’s beautiful. They’re all such great parents and I had no doubt … but really, they just have blown me away. I feel like they’ve all hit their strides and I can’t wait to have kids.”

For now, fans will just have to wait and see if the ringless photo was indeed a sign of Katie and Tom’s split. Here’s to hoping it all works out for the couple!