‘Vanderpump Rules’: Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney Are Getting Married Again & This Time It’s Real

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney are making their marriage official after taking one big action, according to a new report! This news arrives as Tom and Katie are enjoying a getaway in Viva Las Vegas.

What does Lance Bass have to say about this? Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Schwartz, 36, and Katie Maloney, 32, are reportedly eyeing to tie the knot again after their 2016 nuptials, E! News reported on July 24. That’s because the couple obtained a marriage license in Las Vegas, the outlet revealed, which matches up with an online record between a Thomas William Schwartz and Katie Marie Maloney filed with Clark County on July 24! That happens to be the same day Tom and Katie touched down in Sin City, where newlyweds Brittany Cartwright, 30, and Jax Taylor, 40, in addition to fiance and fiancee Lala Kent, 29, and Randall Emmett, 48, are currently vacationing. HollywoodLife has reached out to Tom and Katie’s rep for comment, but didn’t hear back at the time of publication.

The timing surrounding this marriage license is interesting, considering that *NSYNC‘s Lass leaked one big rumor about Tom and Katie just two weeks ago. “The big talk around [Brittany and Jax’s] wedding was that there was this rumor that maybe Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz could possibly not be married because they might have done their paperwork wrong,” Lance confessed on the July 10 episode of the Reality Bytes podcast, after returning from officiating Brittany and Jax’s wedding in Kentucky. He even hinted that Tom and Katie’s alleged oversight could be used as Vanderpump Rules material: “I think that might be a little storyline.”

After this oopsie-daisy made headlines, we heard Tom was initially just as puzzled as everyone else. “Tom and Katie are confused as to why Lance would say this. Tom is very by the books with everything he does. He is very on it about everything. He and Katie consider themselves happily married and are surprised by this,” a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “If he’s not legally married, he’d be as surprised as everyone else as they made sure their paperwork was all there.” Well, perhaps he went over that paperwork one more time?