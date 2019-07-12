Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney: The Truth About Their Marriage After Lance Bass Claims They Never Legally Wed

Lance Bass has made the shocking claim that Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney aren’t legally married, despite the couple tying the knot in a romantic 2016 ceremony.

Lance Bass dropped one hell of a bombshell on July 12 when he made the declaration that Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Schwartz, 36, and Katie Maloney, 32, are not legall husband and wife. Which is quite a shocker since their gorgeous wooded Northern California wedding was shown on season five’s two-part episodes. The entire cast was present for the Aug. of 2016 nuptials and Lisa Vanderpump officiated the ceremony. The rehearsal dinner, wedding and reception were all highly documented on social media by the guests, so it’s news to Tom and Katie why Lance would make such a claim

“Tom and Katie are confused as to why Lance would say this. Tom is very by the books with everything he does. He is very on it about everything. He and Katie consider themselves happily married and are surprised by this. If he’s not legally married, he’d be as surprised as everyone else as they made sure their paperwork was all there,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Lance, 40, made the wild claim on Reality Bytes with Rob Evers while discussing the recent nuptials of another Vanderpump Rules couple, Jax Taylor, 40 and Brittany Cartwright, 30. The NSYNC member officiated their Kentucky nuptials on June 29. Lance then blurted out “We just found out Tom and Katie are not married. They did not send in their materials right. So, they are not married.” The host and fellow guest, actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler were aghast at news that nearly three years after their romantic wedding, Tom and Katie may not be legally husband and wife. Lance hinted that it might be addressed on the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, which is currently in production by noting that “I think that might be a little storyline.”