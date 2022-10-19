‘VPR’s Lala Kent Wears Nothing As She Poses In A Shower After Saying She’s ‘In Love’: Photo

Lala Kent, 32, gave her fans an eyeful when she posted her latest Instagram photo! The Vanderpump Rules star confidently posed completely naked in a shower, in the snapshot, and called herself “the new Lala” in the caption. She faced the wall as she showed off her backside and had her hair up in a high bun with her head turned toward the camera. She was also standing on the tip of her toes.

“Brand new Lala just hits different,” Lala captioned the photo. Once she posted it, her fans were quick to leave compliments and more in the comments section. “Wowza!” one fan exclaimed while another wrote, “I love this Lala!” A third called the photo “so amazing” and a fourth shared, “we are here for it.”

Lala’s latest NSFW photo comes after she made headlines for admitting she “might be in love.” The beauty was giving an interview about her current love life after being asked if she was dating someone. “No but I think that I might be in love with someone,” she told Sirius XM host, Jeff Lewis on Oct. 7. “I know I don’t know how that happened!” She then shared that her new love is a local and that she fell in love with the 38-year-old when she saw his face.

“My friend’s been trying to hook me up with him for a long time and we finally met,” she continued. “We hung out like literally, that was the third time…we had a lot of fun. I saw him very quickly and I was just like, ‘oh my god’ – the face, when the face hits right it’s like game over.”

Lala, who broke up with Randall Emmett, 51, a year ago, didn’t want to give too much away about the new man in her life, but she proceeded to give a few hints. She admitted she wants to date someone “below 40″ after a 20-year age difference with her ex. “20 years is a lot,” she said while revealing the new love interest is definitely younger than Randall.