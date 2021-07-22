Scheana Shay & Brock Davies’ Romantic History: From Dating To Baby To Getting Engaged

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies are reportedly engaged after dating for almost two years. Check out the timeline of their love story here!

Congratulations are in order for Scheana Shay and Brock Davies! The 36-year-old Vanderpump Rules star and her hunky beau, who share a baby girl together, are engaged to be married, E! News confirmed on July 21. The exciting news comes less than 24 hours after Scheana caused engagement speculation by showing off a huge diamond ring on her left hand ring finger during an outing with Brock and friends on the night of July 20.

The soon-to-be bride and groom have gone through a lot together since they started dating in 2019, and we’re thrilled for them! As we join their fans in celebrating their new commitment to each other, let’s take a look back on some of the biggest moments in their romance!

They make their first connection.

Scheana and Brock first started dating in 2019. News of their relationship made headlines in Nov. of that year after a source told PEOPLE they had been dating “for a couple months” at that point. “She was introduced to him by mutual friends while at an event in San Diego,” the source explained at the time before adding that Scheana “hasn’t seemed this genuinely happy in a while.”

Scheana celebrates their 7-month anniversary & introduces Brock to the world.

Although the reality beauty kept her relationship with Brock private during the first part of their romance and hardly ever posted any pics of him on social media, that all changed in Apr. 2020. She gushed over her new love in an Instagram post that revealed they were celebrating their seven month anniversary. The post included a boomerang-style video clip of the two of them cuddling outside on a rock in front of water, and Scheana shared a vlog that was called “Meet my bf” on YouTube, which featured them talking about their relationship. It can be seen below.

“I’ve waited a while to actually post something w my BF bc negativity always surrounds my dating life and it can be frustrating,” Scheana wrote in the caption of the post. “BUT, it’s been 7 months and I’ve never been happier!! I finally am ready to share our relationship as more than just a highlight of stories on here. Everything from literally day 1 up until quarantine is documented in my latest ‘Meet My Bf’ vlog on youtube. Link in profile! ♥️🥰 .”

Brock also shared a post to his Instagram that included a gorgeous photo of the two of them and a direction to the link of the video.

They celebrate their one-year anniversary.

Scheana and Brock both took to Instagram to share cute photos and announce that they were celebrating their one-year anniversary as a couple on Sept. 30, 2020. They included loving captions to their posts and expressed gratitude for one another.

“Happy Anniversary Honey!! 🥂 Omg I cannot believe it’s been a year. We have shared so many memories together already and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for us! Thank you for loving me for me. You are my everything ♥️,” Scheana wrote alongside a pic of them posing and smiling outside while having a picnic.

“You love me just right honey 🍯. This year has been one for the books. With every challenge we have become stronger and closer. Thank you,” Brock wrote alongside a pic of them laughing together while sitting aboard what looked like the inside of a luxurious boat.

The happy couple announce they’re expecting a child after Scheana had a miscarriage.

Four months after sadly revealing she and Brock suffered a miscarriage in June 2020, Scheana excitingly announced she was pregnant with her “rainbow baby.” She posted a pic of her and Brock cuddling as she held a sonogram pic and positive pregnancy test up to the camera on Oct. 28, 2020. “IT’S ALL HAPPENING APRIL 2021!!! We are expecting our rainbow baby!!! 🌈👶🏻,” she wrote in the caption.

They welcome their daughter, Summer Moon Honey Davies.

Scheana made the wonderful announcement that she became a mother when she posted an adorable photo of her and Brock holding their new bundle of joy in a hospital room on Apr. 27, 2021. She talked about the labor and how happy she was with her new addition in a lengthy caption.

“My heart is SO FULL 🤍 On the morning of 4/26/21 we welcomed to the world Summer Moon Honey Davies, weighing in at 6lbs 12 oz,” the caption began. “Almost 24 hours after being induced, my blood pressure was extremely elevated. I was diagnosed with preeclampsia, which has now turned into HELLP syndrome. My doctor said I was lucky, and we caught this just in time to treat as it’s very unusual to be caught so late, in postpartum.”

“Until this morning I was on a magnesium drip that made me extremely lethargic and flu-like, shivering uncontrollably to the point where I felt like I was seizing,” she continued. “Having not caught this condition in time, that would have been likely. I am still being monitored closely for elevated liver enzymes and low blood platelets and not sure how much longer we will be here.”

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out and sent their love and thank you to the amazing staff here at Cedars-Sinai,” she concluded. “We are definitely feeling all the feels and just so excited to be Summer’s parents!!! 🌈”

They reportedly get engaged.

Scheana and Brock first sparked rumors of an engagement when they went on a dinner date at Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles, CA on July 20, 2021 and Scheana showed off a massive diamond ring on her left hand. Shortly after the outing, E! News confirmed that the two are indeed planning on getting married and Brock also seemed to hint at the news in a recent Instagram Live, when he told a fan, who asked if he and Scheana were getting hitched, that they would “find out what happens” soon and to “check out the news articles.”