Brock Davies: 5 Things To Know About ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star, Scheana Shay’s, Hot New BF

Someone has caught the love bug! Scheana Shay has a new man in her life, and it turns out there’s a lot more to this hunk than meets the eye.

Scheana Shay‘s, 34, love life is really heating up! The Vanderpump Rules star has an exciting new man in her life and it seems to be going really well. The reality star has been dating Brock Davies “for a couple months,” according People. “She was introduced to him by mutual friends while at an event in San Diego,” the source shared with the outlet, before adding that Scheana “hasn’t seemed this genuinely happy in a while.” So who is Brock Davies? Read on to learn five things about Scheana Shay’s new beau!

1) Brock loves to travel. Scheana and Brock’s relationship has already been taken to new heights, as the couple have already taken a trip to Australia. Following their excursion, Brock surprised his love with an exciting, romantic trip to Bali!

2) He’s originally from Australia. Brock originally hails from the land down under and even still sports an Australian accent. When he and Scheana took their trip to Australia, it was to visit where he came from.

3) Brock is a personal trainer. While it’s unknown who is among Brock’s cliental, the Australian hunk practices a healthy lifestyle and exercises frequently as a personal trainer. Brock also owns two F45 Training studios and is also a rugby player! In 2017 Brock even tried out to be on the New England Patriots.

4) He is keeping his relationship private. Although they have been dating for a few months, Scheana has yet to post a picture of her man on her Instagram account. Brock is also maintaining the couple’s privacy, with his Instagram set to private for any prying eyes.

5) Brock currently lives in San Diego. Though he hails from Australia, the Aussie personal trainer relocated to San Diego — which happens to be where he met Scheana through their mutual friends.